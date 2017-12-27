Bryson DeChambeau discusses what it's like to play golf with President Trump
'The Artist' played 18 with POTUS recently and broke it all down
After teeing it up with Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas over the weekend, President Trump continued his holiday in Florida by playing 18 holes with Bryson DeChambeau at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida. This time, he played with DeChambeau, Georgia senator David Perdue and former pro Dana Quigley.
The former U.S. Amateur and NCAA winner hopped on Instagram afterwards to discuss what it's like to play 18 with the most powerful person in the world.
"It was truly an honor to play with The President, Senator Perdue and Dana Quigley at his incredible course in Palm Beach today," DeChambeau said. "It was a day I will never forget! It also never hurts to come back strong on the back nine to win the match! The President is definitely used to doing that!"
This, of course, led to some amazing tweets about the No. 99 player in the world and Trump, my favorite of which came from Adam Sarson on President Trump's dynamic load.
"What is dynamic load?" you might be asking. Well, I have no idea, but I know DeChambeau thinks it's important.
Anyway, here's the tweet. I can't get enough!
Trump has now played with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brad Faxon, Jim Herman, Thomas, Berger, DeChambeau and Quigley in the last month.
