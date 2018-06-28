Bryson DeChambeau gets 'OK' to use a compass on the PGA Tour ... at least for now
The USGA has yet to rule on the former amateur star's mathematical devices
In what has turned into my favorite story of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season thus far, Bryson DeChambeau was told to press pause on his use of a mathematical compass last week at the Travelers Championship. DeChambeau claimed that he was using it in his yardage book to get true pin positions (which is amazing), but the PGA Tour said, "not so fast, my friend."
"They said, 'Hey, we just want to let you know that we're investigating the device and seeing if it's allowable,'" DeChambeau told reporters at the time. "I understand. It wouldn't be the first time this has happened."
It does sound like DeChambeau will be allowed to keep using it ... for now.
"There is no clear precedent on the use of a compass in this manner, and it is not currently prohibited under the Rules of Golf," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "The USGA is reviewing the matter, with our feedback, and is expected to make a ruling on its conformity with the Rules soon."
DeChambeau is coming up on the one-year anniversary of his win at the John Deere Classic, and he followed that with a win at the Memorial Tournament earlier this season. It's beginning to look like he will be named to the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
As for what the USGA will decide about his compass, nobody knows. They already more or less disallowed his side saddle putting method, and as Golfweek pointed out, they have spoken out against compass-like devices in the past.
The USGA said it wouldn't comment specifically on the matter until a decision has been reached. But last year, the governing body, in a joint statement with the R&A, announced that it would be looking into green-reading materials.
"We are concerned about the rapid development of increasingly detailed materials that players are using to help with reading greens during a round," that statement said. "We are reviewing the use of these materials to assess whether any actions need to be taken to protect this important part of the game."
DeChambeau will be just fine without his compasses if in fact they're taken away, but all of us will be much worse off without the content they provide.
