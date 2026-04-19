Bryson DeChambeau announced Sunday morning that he has withdrawn from LIV Golf Mexico City ahead of the event's final round. DeChambeau cited discomfort in his wrist as the reason for his early exit. The two-time U.S. Open champion stood at 2 over for his tournament through three rounds, 16 strokes behind 54-hole leader Jon Rahm.

"I experienced some discomfort in my wrist during yesterday's round and have decided to withdraw from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City to prevent further injury," DeChambeau wrote in a statement released on social media. "Now how I wanted this week to go, but wishing the Crushers a strong finish. I'm going to take a few days to get evaluated and hope to be ready for LIV Golf Virginia."

DeChambeau's withdrawal comes days after he ripped the course conditions at Club de Golf Chapultepec. DeChambeau's outburst in the first round went viral on social media as he quipped about the rough.

LIV Golf's next event is scheduled for May 7-10 at Trump National DC in Sterling, Virginia. The tournament is the league's first in the United States in 2026 and will be a crucial part of players' preparations for the second major championship of the season, the PGA Championship, which takes place the following week.

Despite coming in with two straight wins on LIV Golf, DeChambeau was a surprising omission from the weekend at the Masters, no thanks to a pair of triple bogeys stemming from issues with none other than greenside bunkers. The American will first look to get healthy and then hone in on his craft before the golf world meets at Aronimink Golf Club for the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau has four top-five finishes in his last five PGA Championship appearances, including back-to-back runner-up results coming at the hands of Xander Schauffele at Valhalla and Scottie Scheffler at Quail Hollow.