Bryson DeChambeau emerged from a congested leaderboard Sunday at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier with a rare 12-under 58 to win the event by six strokes over Mito Pereira at 23 under. DeChambeau joins a short list of players including Jim Furyk, Stephan Jaeger, Ryo Ishikawa and S.H. Kim to clip 60 by a pair on a professional golf circuit.

DeChambeau's weekend as a whole consisted of rounds of 61-58 and included 22 birdies against just one bogey. The lone dropped shot came in Sunday's final round as the 2020 U.S. Open champion entered the day one off the 36-hole pace set by Matthew Wolff and David Puig.

Six birdies in his first seven holes saw DeChambeau's name ascend to the top of the leaderboard. The bogey on the difficult par-3 8th proved to be just a minor setback as the 29-year-old rebounded immediately with a birdie on the next to turn in 6-under 30.

A pair of birdies across the first three holes of the back side got DeChambeau to 8 under on the round with six holes to play. The chase for the first sub-60 round in LIV Golf history was officially on and in the front of DeChambeau's mind just a day after nearly accomplishing such a feat.

Pars settled the noise every so slightly on 13 and 14, but when he needed it most, DeChambeau leaned on his new driver to set up an additional opportunity. After a birdie on 15 to get to 9 under, the big-hitting right hander laced a drive on the 390 yard par-4 16th to set up just a chip for his second.

An up-and-down later, and DeChambeau was just one birdie away on his final two holes from joining the sub-60 club. He would add it immediately, and after a so-so tee shot into the par-3 finisher at The Old White, DeChambeau looked content on 59. Just when one thought two putts would suffice, however, DeChambeau rolled in his birdie bid and jumped to the high heavens in jubilation.

DeChambeau's efforts in West Virginia mark his first victory since joining LIV Golf. After a year of less-than-stellar golf, the former gym rat has since reinvented his game and himself. Constantly tinkering and fine tuning his swing and approach to the sport, DeChambeau's hard work has paid off once again, this time earning him another chapter in golf's history books.