LIV Golf is having itself a week. After landing Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson for its first event at the Centurion Club in London this week, the first LIV Golf draft was held on Tuesday evening and everyone in the golf world was fixated on the spectacle of it all. Now, the league is apparently adding former major champions Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed to the mix as well.

According to multiple reports, DeChambeau and Reed will join the Saudi Arabian-backed league for its event at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, from June 30-July 2. Though both names had been rumored for a while, this still comes as a bit of a surprise and provides LIV Golf with a ton of momentum as it heads into its inaugural eight-event season.

Reed withdrew from the Canadian Open earlier this week, and DeChambeau made his first PGA Tour appearance in several months last week at the Memorial Tournament, where he missed the cut.

"I think that's mostly –- a lot of it is private," DeChambeau said last week at Muirfield Village. "There's not really any conversations that need to be made about that, other than the fact that, like, every person out here has their own opinion on it. Me, there's obviously a lot of conversation. For me, I personally don't think that at this point in time I'm in a place in my career where I can risk things like that.

"I'm loyal to my family that I've created around me with sponsors and everything. And as of right now, the golf world is probably going to change in some capacity. I don't know what that is. Not my job to do so. I'm just going to keep playing professional golf and enjoy it wherever it takes me, play with the best players in the world. That's really all I've got, that's what I'll do for the rest of my life, because I want to be one of the best players in the world."

This is another coup for LIV Golf, which has landed more good players earlier on than anyone thought they might. It's also a problem for the PGA Tour, which has been fairly quiet up to this point on specific disciplinary action for players who jump ship for the rival league. One PGA Tour player I spoke with expects a harsh statement from the Tour over the next day or two, and I believe it will come as soon as balls are in the air on Thursday in London and players are officially playing in the event.