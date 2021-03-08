Bryson DeChambeau clinched a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and received some sage advice and inspiration from a great source ahead of the final round. The Sunday before his round, Tiger Woods texted DeChambeau, giving the young golfer advice and talking about perseverance. Woods is currently recovering from a car crash that left him requiring surgery.

Discussing the text after his win at Bay Hill, DeChambeau said, "Well, it was obviously personal, I would say, for the most part."

He continued, saying (via PGA Tour):

"But pretty much to sum it up ... he texted me this morning out of the blue and I wasn't expecting anything. When I got that text, I'm like, 'Wow, that's pretty amazing that he is thinking of me when he's in his tough times that he's going through right now.' So I just texted him. I said, 'Keep moving forward, keep going forward. You're going to get through it. You're the hardest working person I've ever met and you'll persevere through this pretty much.'"

He said the two discussed how important it is to move ahead and keep going, even after suffering a setback.

"One of the things that we talked about was, it's not about how many times you get kicked to the curb, or knocked down. It's about how many times you can get back up and keep moving forward," DeChambeau said. "And I think this [champion's] red cardigan is not only for Mr. Palmer, but I would say it's a little bit for Tiger as well, knowing what place he's in right now."

DeChambeau finished at 11-under on the week and held off Lee Westwood by a shot. He moved to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of this week's Players' Championship at TPC Sawgrass.