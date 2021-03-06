Bryson DeChambeau created the golfing highlight of the weekend with an outrageous drive that will amaze even those who are ambivalent about the sport. The 27-year-old made the moment even sweeter with an early celebration of his power swing that went a 370 yards.

This wasn't a run-of-the-mill drive from tee. It was was a shot that DeChambeau was apparently thinking of taking for some time, but he had yet to face favorable conditions to pull it off. The goal was to drive the green on the par-5 6th hole at Bay Hill, during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and most had only tried to to hit the the fairway on the hole that measured 555 yards for Saturday's third round.

In other words, many hadn't even tried to see if they would fail at such a tall task. DeChambeau, however, took his shot on Saturday and was so confident with the contact he made, he lifted his arms in celebration as the ball hit the peak of its height.

As mentioned above, no one else in the entire field decided to take on the massive lake, although two players did find the water.

No, DeChambeau's drive didn't hit the green, but the tee-shot itself was amazing enough to draw loud celebrations from the crowd viewing the Arnold Palmer Invitational in person.

DeChambeau had to punch out of the rough, came up short of the green with his second shot and wound up making a birdie on the hole. He's is currently tied for second on the leaderboard at 10-under for the tournament after three rounds, and surely all eyes will be on him when he gets to the 6th tee in Sunday's final round.