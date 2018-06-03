Bud Cauley hospitalized with broken ribs, collapsed lung after serious car accident

After missing the Memorial cut, Cauley sustained a series of injuries on Saturday evening

Former Alabama golf star and current PGA Tour golfer Bud Cauley has reportedly been hospitalized with multiple injuries following a car wreck in which he was the passenger. Cauley played in the Memorial Tournament earlier this week but missed the cut and, according to Golf Channel, has five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a broken leg.

The accident apparently happened in Dublin, Ohio, where the Memorial is taking place. Justin Thomas, another former Bama star and a good friend of Cauley, noted on Twitter that Cauley is doing better despite a tough night.

Cauley has played at least 14 events on the PGA Tour in each of the last six seasons with his best effort probably coming in 2012 when he finished in the top 10 six times and made nearly $2 million. Cauley has played well this season with seven top-25 finishes and two top 10s and has made just under $1 million.

