Caddie fired, hit with head cover after mistakenly picking up player's ball

Things got real at the end of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the Web.com Tour on Wednesday when Rhein Gibson absolutely lost it on his caddie, Brian Davis.

Gibson was playing the par-5 18th hole and hit his second shot into a hazard near the green, which cost him a penalty stroke. Davis, the caddie, went in to grab it so Gibson, the golfer, could drop it. Gibson was assessed another penalty stroke for touching a ball that was in play.

Gibson hit what was then his fifth shot up near the cup. Then he went bananas.

"It was just in the heat of the moment," Gibson told the Australian Associated Press. "I'm obviously playing well and I put myself in a great position, but when that happens it (could) cost me upwards of 15 or 18 thousands dollars. He walks in there gets my ball and costs me a penalty. At that point, I'm either trying to chip in or limit the damage and I made a good six (bogey)."

I was his caddy and did nothing wrong, here's the proof:



Decision 26.1/9



A.There is no penalty under Rule 18-2 if there was no doubt or it was reasonable to assume from the player's actions or statements that he would make his next stroke from outside the water hazard.

But apparently Davis should have been cleared of any wrongdoing. He pointed out Decision 26-1/9 on Twitter, which notes that a caddie is allowed to pick up a ball as long as there is "no doubt or it is reasonable to assume from the player's actions or statements that he would make his next stroke from outside the water hazard." Davis made it clear that there was no doubt that this was going to happen with this tweet.

Regardless, both penalty strokes were assessed, and Gibson finished in third instead of T2 after making bogey at that same 18th hole. It cost him $12,000, which is a lot of money and also could be the difference between getting his PGA Tour card and not getting it at the end of the year.

Davis was fired after the round, and then he went on YouTube to discuss it.