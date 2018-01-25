Caddie fired, hit with head cover after mistakenly picking up player's ball

Rhein Gibson threw a head cover at his caddie right before firing him

Things got real at the end of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the Web.com Tour on Wednesday when Rhein Gibson absolutely lost it on his caddie, Brian Davis. 

Gibson was playing the par-5 18th hole and hit his second shot into a hazard near the green, which cost him a penalty stroke. Davis, the caddie, went in to grab it so Gibson, the golfer, could drop it. Gibson was assessed another penalty stroke for touching a ball that was in play.

Gibson hit what was then his fifth shot up near the cup. Then he went bananas.

"It was just in the heat of the moment," Gibson told the Australian Associated Press. "I'm obviously playing well and I put myself in a great position, but when that happens it (could) cost me upwards of 15 or 18 thousands dollars. He walks in there gets my ball and costs me a penalty. At that point, I'm either trying to chip in or limit the damage and I made a good six (bogey)."

But apparently Davis should have been cleared of any wrongdoing. He pointed out Decision 26-1/9 on Twitter, which notes that a caddie is allowed to pick up a ball as long as there is "no doubt or it is reasonable to assume from the player's actions or statements that he would make his next stroke from outside the water hazard." Davis made it clear that there was no doubt that this was going to happen with this tweet.

Regardless, both penalty strokes were assessed, and Gibson finished in third instead of T2 after making bogey at that same 18th hole. It cost him $12,000, which is a lot of money and also could be the difference between getting his PGA Tour card and not getting it at the end of the year.

Davis was fired after the round, and then he went on YouTube to discuss it.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories