It's already been the most bizarre golf season in recent memory, and now there will be a "Caddyshack"-U.S. Open crossover next week at Winged Foot. Michael O'Keefe -- the actor who played caddie Danny Noonan in "Caddyshack" -- will loop for PGA professional Danny Balin, who is the head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club on Long Island.

O'Keefe will caddie on Monday and Tuesday during the practice rounds for Balin, who got into the U.S. Open by finishing in the top three of the 2019 PGA Professional Player of the Year standings. O'Keefe is no stranger to the area or the course, according to the New York Post.

O'Keefe, who grew up in Larchmont, caddied at Winged Foot in 1971 and 1972, right before he went west to pursue his acting career. His brother Bill has been a longtime Winged Foot member and is a past president of the club.

This whole bit began when O'Keefe wrote on Golf.com (somewhat jokingly?) that he wanted a bag for this year's U.S. Open at Winged Foot on the 40-year anniversary of the famed golf movie's release. He showed off a bit of course knowledge he's soaked up over the years as he talked about different shots into different holes on one of the tougher U.S. Open courses the USGA goes to.

On the 17th hole, the back-right trap will be costly for those who aim toward the back-right pin on Sunday. Beware the urge to go for that delusion.

Golf pro (and CBS Sports personality) Michael Breed ended up connecting O'Keefe with Balin for the first two days of the week at Winged Foot, the second major championship of 2020 (and first of the 2020-21 PGA Tour season).

"I try to take this somewhat serious, so I would never do this during a tournament round," Balin told the New York Post. "But I was like, 'Yeah this will be cool. Danny Noonan. Monday and Tuesday.' It'll be a fun couple of days. It'll lighten the mood up."

The entire thing is a bit of levity in a year without much of it. Balin is a longshot just to make the cut at this year's event, but this will be a fun first two days in what should be an awesome week of golf at one of the most iconic venues in the country.