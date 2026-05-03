2026 Cadillac Championship prize money, payouts from $20 million purse in PGA Tour's return to Doral
Whoever conquers the Blue Monster to win the Cadillac Championship will take home a huge signature event prize
The PGA Tour has returned to South Florida for the inaugural edition of the Cadillac Championship, the newest signature event on the league's schedule. It's the first time back at the Blue Monster course since the WGC-Cadillac Championship ended in 2016, and many of the world's best are aiming to tame one of the longest courses they'll visit all season at 7,739 yards.
With three signature events between the Masters and the PGA Championship, the condensed schedule has led to some notable absences with Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg all missing from the field. Those big names skipping the event offer some opportunity for the rest of the 72-man field to cash in from the Tour's latest $20 million purse.
Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and more opened the week looking to take advantage and capture a big win to provide some momentum heading into the second major of the season -- and earn some major money in the process. Young holds a six-shot lead entering the final round with Scheffler the closest big name on his heels, sitting in T2 alongside Min Woo Lee.
Sunday's winner will take home $3.6 million, while everyone who finishes in the top 10 will cash at least a $545,000 check. The top 36 will all make at least six figures, as a top-half finish in the Cadillac Championship will earn players a strong paycheck for their four days of work.
Below is the complete purse breakdown and payout structure for each position on the leaderboard at this week's Cadillac Championship.
2026 Cadillac Championship prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,180,000
3rd: $1,380,000
4th: $980,000
5th: $820,000
6th: $725,000
7th: $675,000
8th: $625,000
9th: $585,000
10th: $545,000
11th: $505,000
12th: $465,000
13th: $425,000
14th: $385,000
15th: $365,000
16th: $345,000
17th: $325,000
18th: $305,000
19th: $285,000
20th: $265,000
21st: $245,000
22nd: $225,000
23rd: $209,000
24th: $193,000
25th: $177,000
26th: $161,000
27th: $155,000
28th: $149,000
29th: $143,000
30th: $137,000
31st: $131,000
32nd: $125,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $95,000
39th: $91,000
40th: $87,000
41st: $83,000
42nd: $79,000
43rd: $75,000
44th: $71,000
45th: $67,000
46th: $63,000
47th: $59,000
48th: $55,800
49th: $53,000
50th: $51,400
51st: $50,200
52nd: $49,000
53rd: $48,200
54th: $47,400
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,600
57th: $46,200
58th: $45,800
59th: $45,400
60th: $45,000
61st: $44,600
62nd: $44,200
63rd: $43,800
64th: $43,400
65th: $43,000
66th: $42,600
67th: $42,200
68th: $41,800
69th: $41,450
70th: $41,000
71st: $40,600
72nd: $40,200