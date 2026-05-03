The PGA Tour has returned to South Florida for the inaugural edition of the Cadillac Championship, the newest signature event on the league's schedule. It's the first time back at the Blue Monster course since the WGC-Cadillac Championship ended in 2016, and many of the world's best are aiming to tame one of the longest courses they'll visit all season at 7,739 yards.

With three signature events between the Masters and the PGA Championship, the condensed schedule has led to some notable absences with Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg all missing from the field. Those big names skipping the event offer some opportunity for the rest of the 72-man field to cash in from the Tour's latest $20 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and more opened the week looking to take advantage and capture a big win to provide some momentum heading into the second major of the season -- and earn some major money in the process. Young holds a six-shot lead entering the final round with Scheffler the closest big name on his heels, sitting in T2 alongside Min Woo Lee.

Sunday's winner will take home $3.6 million, while everyone who finishes in the top 10 will cash at least a $545,000 check. The top 36 will all make at least six figures, as a top-half finish in the Cadillac Championship will earn players a strong paycheck for their four days of work.

Below is the complete purse breakdown and payout structure for each position on the leaderboard at this week's Cadillac Championship.

2026 Cadillac Championship prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,180,000

3rd: $1,380,000

4th: $980,000

5th: $820,000

6th: $725,000

7th: $675,000

8th: $625,000

9th: $585,000

10th: $545,000

11th: $505,000

12th: $465,000

13th: $425,000

14th: $385,000

15th: $365,000

16th: $345,000

17th: $325,000

18th: $305,000

19th: $285,000

20th: $265,000

21st: $245,000

22nd: $225,000

23rd: $209,000

24th: $193,000

25th: $177,000

26th: $161,000

27th: $155,000

28th: $149,000

29th: $143,000

30th: $137,000

31st: $131,000

32nd: $125,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $95,000

39th: $91,000

40th: $87,000

41st: $83,000

42nd: $79,000

43rd: $75,000

44th: $71,000

45th: $67,000

46th: $63,000

47th: $59,000

48th: $55,800

49th: $53,000

50th: $51,400

51st: $50,200

52nd: $49,000

53rd: $48,200

54th: $47,400

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,600

57th: $46,200

58th: $45,800

59th: $45,400

60th: $45,000

61st: $44,600

62nd: $44,200

63rd: $43,800

64th: $43,400

65th: $43,000

66th: $42,600

67th: $42,200

68th: $41,800

69th: $41,450

70th: $41,000

71st: $40,600

72nd: $40,200