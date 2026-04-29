The Cadillac Championship is the newest signature event on the PGA Tour schedule and will bring 72 players back to Trump National Doral to battle the Blue Monster for the first time in a decade.

Leading the field into the fifth signature event of the season is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who enters as a heavy favorite over a signature event field that is without Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele due to the condensed signature event schedule between the Masters and PGA Championship. With a $20 million purse on the line, those absences present some opportunities for the rest of the field to try and capture a huge victory.

Playing alongside Scheffler for the first two days will be World No. 4 Cameron Young, as The Players champion will look to add a second significant victory in the state of Florida this season. While we haven't seen the Blue Monster course for 10 years on the PGA Tour, Young appears to be a strong course fit due to his length, which is a necessity on the 7,739-yard long behemoth of a course.

Other notables in the field include Justin Rose -- who will be debuting new McLaren golf clubs this week -- as well as Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more.

Here is how you can watch those stars and the rest of the field try to tame the Blue Monster and capture the $3.6 million winner's check this weekend along with our preview and expert picks for the event.

2026 Cadillac Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 8:40 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 8:40 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio