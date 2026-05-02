2026 Cadillac Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 in Miami

After two rounds of play at the Cadillac Championship, Cameron Young has created serious separation from the rest of the field. The Players champion is looking to add another big win in Florida to his résumé, going out in 64-67 to reach 13 under and open up a five-shot lead heading into the weekend.

That presents a clear challenge to the rest of the 72-man field competing in the PGA Tour's return to the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral. Anyone who wants to possibly chase down Young and capture the $3.6 million first place prize will need to go low on Moving Day and take on the danger that lurks all over at the Blue Monster.

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler are the two players headlining the chase pack entering the weekend, with Spieth at 8 under and Scheffler at 6 under to begin the weekend.

Spieth is looking to prove he still has what it takes to contend in Signature events, hoping a ball change and a new driver can unlock his complete game and allow him to finally put together four straight strong rounds of golf. Scheffler, meanwhile, got off to a familiar slow start on Thursday before waking up with a Friday 67, and will try to chase down another win on the weekend as he's threatened to multiple times this year.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Cadillac Championship from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.