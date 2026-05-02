2026 Cadillac Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 in Miami

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third round of the Cadillac Championship at Trump National in Doral

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After two rounds of play at the Cadillac Championship, Cameron Young has created serious separation from the rest of the field. The Players champion is looking to add another big win in Florida to his résumé, going out in 64-67 to reach 13 under and open up a five-shot lead heading into the weekend. 

That presents a clear challenge to the rest of the 72-man field competing in the PGA Tour's return to the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral. Anyone who wants to possibly chase down Young and capture the $3.6 million first place prize will need to go low on Moving Day and take on the danger that lurks all over at the Blue Monster. 

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler are the two players headlining the chase pack entering the weekend, with Spieth at 8 under and Scheffler at 6 under to begin the weekend. 

Spieth is looking to prove he still has what it takes to contend in Signature events, hoping a ball change and a new driver can unlock his complete game and allow him to finally put together four straight strong rounds of golf. Scheffler, meanwhile, got off to a familiar slow start on Thursday before waking up with a Friday 67, and will try to chase down another win on the weekend as he's threatened to multiple times this year. 

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Cadillac Championship from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports AppKeep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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Jordan Spieth doubles the 4th after getting into T2

After an early birdie moved him within three shots of the lead, Spieth hit a double-cross off the tee on the long par-3 4th, smothering one left into the wind and missing way left of the cart path. He could only advance his second to the greenside bunker and failed to get up-and-down from there to save bogey, walking off with a 5 that halts his early momentum. 

It's not the first time this week Spieth has hit one hot left on one of the long par 3s into the wind, and he'll need to figure that out if he's going to contend given there are three par 3s at Doral that all play long and, at least today, into the wind. 

 
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Nick Taylor cuts Cam Young's lead to two

Young has been unable to get himself out of first gear to start his third round and that's allowed Nick Taylor to climb to within two shots of Young's lead after a pair of early birdies in the first three holes of the day. Taylor birdied the first while Young made bogey and then added another with a gorgeous wedge down the wind on the short 3rd to tap-in range to get to 10 under. 

Young's putter has cooled off considerably to start his third round, as he's yet to get his speed right on the greens. While we often focus on the challenge of ball-striking in the wind, putting is also tricky when greens are this fast and the wind whips across them. You have to commit and keep pace up, and so far Young hasn't quite had that level of commitment we saw from him in the first two rounds. 

 
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Cameron Young bogeys the 1st after finding the water with his approach

While much of the field has been able to pick up a shot on the first hole, Cameron Young backed up with a dreadful bogey on the par 5 opener. After a gorgeous drive he had just 242 yards to the hole -- and just over 200 to the front of the green -- but saw his ball ride the wind too hard to the right and bounded into the water. 

We've seen a few players be able to drop in the fringe and two-putt from par doing that already, but Young hit his first putt woefully short and couldn't make a 10-footer to save his par, walking off with an extremely disappointing bogey to slide back to 12 under. 

With Nick Taylor making birdie, Young's lead is down to three, and that was certainly not the way he wanted to start his day. The second shot wasn't a bad shot, it just started too far right for that shape on that wind, but the bigger concern is the putter. That's been carrying him all week, but if he can't lock in on his speed control on the greens quickly after that first hiccup, things could get very interesting. 

 
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May 2, 2026, 5:48 PM
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Scottie Scheffler opens with a birdie on No. 1

It wasn't exactly how Scheffler would've drawn it up after driving it in the bunker and then laying up into the rough, but Scheffler was able to bury a 24-footer for birdie on the 1st to take advantage of the downwind par 5 opener and move to 7 under, six shots behind Cameron Young. 

He now moves to the 2nd, also playing downwind, where players are able to drive it up within 100 yards of the green today. If he can put another birdie or two on the card before Young gets on the course at 1:35, he can really give the leader something to think about. 

 
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May 2, 2026, 4:29 PM
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Michael Kim on a heater

Kim has it to -7 thru 12 in his third round thanks to three straight birdies to start the back nine. That's moved him to 6 under overall on a windy day at Doral. 

The lowest round of the day is a 6-under 66 from Adam Scott, and Kim can best that if he can simply get into the clubhouse with six straight pars to close. That'll be quite the challenge as the toughest stretch at the Blue Monsters is what you face on the way into the clubhouse, as the 17th and 18th in particular have played well over par compared to the rest of the course that's playing well under par on the week. 

 
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Adam Scott posts the early round of the day with a 66

With Cam Young holding a five-shot lead, the chasers are going to need to produce something spectacular to create some Sunday drama if Young doesn't come back to the field. While the wind will likely pick up again in the afternoon, Adam Scott's early performance proves what's available at the Blue Monster on Saturday with a 6-under 66 to post the early round of the day. 

Scott, the last PGA Tour winner at Doral back in 2016, got off to a rough start to his week, but surged into the top 25 after a 6-under, bogey-free performance in the third round. There are a few others on the course at 4 under -- including Michael Kim who just made the turn at that number -- and for those starting the day 5-7 shots off Young's pace, they'll be looking at those scores in the mid-60s as the target to try and apply some pressure on the leader. 

 
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