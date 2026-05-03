2026 Cadillac Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

The 2026 Cadillac Championship enters its final stage Sunday with Cameron Young holding a six-shot lead on the remainder of the field. With Scottie Scheffler among the names looking up on The Players Championship winner, it will not be an easy stretch for Young to maintain his 18-, 36- and 54-hole advantages, despite his outsized lead.

Inclement weather rolled into South Florida Sunday morning and is expected to hover in the area throughout the afternoon. Round 4 started at 9:30 a.m. ET after a two-hour weather delay with the final threesome of Young, Scheffler and Si Woo Kim now scheduled to tee off at 11:42 a.m. Rather than play in single-start pairings, the fourth round will see the field go off in threesomes split across the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

A $3.6 million first-place prize awaits whoever is able to conquer the Blue Monster, though the payouts are plentiful up and down the field at the newest signature event on the PGA Tour.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Cadillac Championship live from 1:30-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.