2026 Cadillac Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Cadillac Championship in Doral

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The 2026 Cadillac Championship enters its final stage Sunday with Cameron Young holding a six-shot lead on the remainder of the field. With Scottie Scheffler among the names looking up on The Players Championship winner, it will not be an easy stretch for Young to maintain his 18-, 36- and 54-hole advantages, despite his outsized lead.

Inclement weather rolled into South Florida Sunday morning and is expected to hover in the area throughout the afternoon. Round 4 started at 9:30 a.m. ET after a two-hour weather delay with the final threesome of Young, Scheffler and Si Woo Kim now scheduled to tee off at 11:42 a.m. Rather than play in single-start pairings, the fourth round will see the field go off in threesomes split across the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

A $3.6 million first-place prize awaits whoever is able to conquer the Blue Monster, though the payouts are plentiful up and down the field at the newest signature event on the PGA Tour.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Cadillac Championship live from 1:30-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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Ben Griffin jumps up into share of second place

They are all playing for second place as Cameron Young has reached 17 under and seven clear of Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin. It has not been the best year for Griffin after winning three times in 2025, but the right hander is making some noise this weekend as he eyes his best result of the year.

 
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Young reclaims six-stroke lead

The putter has been a difference maker this week for Young and it is again on the par-4 3rd. Both Young and Scottie Scheffler faced 12-foot birdie bids, and it is Young who connects and Scheffler who needs another stroke to tap in for his par. Young gets to 16 under and six clear of Scheffler with 15 holes to play.

 
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Ball don't lie moment on No. 2

A large moment there on No. 2 early in this final round. Cameron Young calls himself on a penalty for moving his ball inadvertantly in the fairway and is still able to save par. He struck his third (after the penalty) to 13 feet and rolled in the par attempt with confidence to maintain his five-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler. 

 
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Young's lead down to five after opening par

The 54-hole leader has not played the par 5 well this week, and that continues on Sunday as he makes par on No. 1. Up ahead, Kristoffer Reitan (the last man in the field) made birdie to reach 10 under and he is soon joined by Scottie Scheffler at that number after the world No. 1 went driver, driver to set up a 40-foot eagle look, which he ultimately brushed in for birdie.

 
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Final threesome about to get going

Cameron Young holds a six-stroke lead — tied with Justin Rose for largest of the season at the 54-hole mark — but he will still need to bring his A game alongside the world No. 1. Scottie Scheffler's largest final round comeback is five strokes at the 2024 Players Championship. Scheffler ranks No. 1 on the PGA Tour in Round 4 scoring.

 
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Alex Fitzpatrick keeping the momentum rolling

Coming off the win last week, Alex Fitzpatrick finds the bottom of the cup for birdie on No. 1 to push him into a tie for 12th at 5 under. Fitzpatrick is already inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings but a good Sunday could make the rest of this season relatively stress free as it pertains to playing himself into next year's signature events. A lot of birdies out there early given the soft conditions, influx of early par 5s and with ball in hand.

 
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Final round gets underway

It is officially a two-hour weather delay after the round was pushed into the morning due to the impending weather. That means the final threesome of Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim will not start their final rounds until 11:42 a.m. Preferred lies are in play making the need to find fairways even more important today as scoring opportunities will be out there given the soft conditions.

 
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Final round to begin at 9:30 a.m.

It appears the weather is rolling out of the area, and golf will be played today. Hopefully, all 18 holes are completed as players are set to begin their final rounds at 9:30 a.m. off split tees and in threesomes. Weather is scaring the area for the entirety of the day, so I wouldn't be surprised if this is a long day with a couple delays. Hopefully, I am wrong.

 
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