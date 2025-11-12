Crowds usually reserved for the weekend were on site Wednesday at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, as The Annika's pro-am featured two of the biggest names in women's sports in lockstep with one another. Playing together for the second straight year, Nelly Korda and Caitlin Clark joined forces for nine holes with Clark's Indiana Fever teammates, Lexi Hull and Sophie Cunningham, serving as caddies for part of the action.

"It's crazy," Korda said. "That first tee was something out of a book, almost. But it's so fun. It's cool to see how many people she brings together to another sport, and it's fun to hang out with her. She's super cool. We saw each other last week at an outing, and it's nice to be alongside greats; even her teammates are super fun. It's been a blast so far."

This time last year, both players were flying high as they came into the pro-am together. Korda was named LPGA Player of the Year thanks to her six victories up to that point in the season, adding a seventh by winning The Annika later that week.

Clark was coming off her WNBA Rookie of the Year campaign for the Fever. While her sophomore season featured injuries that kept her sidelined -- from both the hardwood and golf course -- at various points, the sharpshooter relayed she is back to being 100% healthy and trying to take advantage of the weather before winter arrives.

"I think it just shows how powerful supporting one another can truly be," Clark told Golf Channel. "I've always been a big advocate of that and supporting women's sports. I've always been a big fan, whether it's golf or soccer, volleyball, whatever it is. So, it's really fun to see [Nelly] do her craft up close and how good she is.

"Getting to play with her last year, and I've played a few other rounds with her, she just makes the game of golf look really easy. You're almost like, How? She's great, and I am rooting for her to win this week."

Despite a great run of form in 2025 that has featured eight top-10 finishes in 17 starts, Korda has remained outside the winner's circle since stepping into it at this tournament last year. She comes into The Annika having not played since the first week of October, where she finished T4 at the LOTTE Championship.

No matter the time off, the world No. 2 has plenty going for her this week, given her comfort level at this golf course and another stroll around it with a familiar face on Wednesday.

"I think she enjoys everything that she does," Korda said of Clark. "There are only so many things that you can juggle. There are so many things we have to do, and for her to be so laid back and relax and have fun and chit-chat with everyone is cool to see."