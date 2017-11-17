Cancer survivor secures Euro Tour card by making birdie at last two holes of Q School
Jonathan Thomson has had a quite a ride, and it had a happy ending on Thursday
We had to wait until November, but we might have the story of the year out of European Tour Q School. Englishman Jonathan Thomson shot 67-72-68-67-71-69 to earn his European Tour card for 2017-18.
On the surface, that's not remarkable. What is remarkable, though, is that Thomson is a cancer survivor who has battled his way onto one of the best tours in the world from Europe's third-tier tour (the EuroPro Tour) last year. Thomson was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of 7.
"It's not really hit home yet. It's so emotional, it's been such a long journey for us to get to this point and it's hard to let it all sink in," said 21-year-old Thomson, who – between the ages of seven and 12 – endured extensive chemotherapy treatment to combat acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which went into remission.
"My dad's (Nigel) been here with me through it all. It's been some tough times, but here we are and it's great. We had a hug and a tear on 18 and I'm looking forward to getting a beer now."
Thomson celebrated with his father shortly after making birdie at the final two holes to join 32 other players in getting his card. He made it by two strokes. Thomson played his way, incredibly, through all three stages at Q School and gets to enjoy the big boy tour for the next 12 months at least.
What a moment, and what a story going into the new European Tour season.
