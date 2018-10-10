CBS Sports extends agreement to air PGA Championship through 2030

CBS Sports and the PGA of America have agreed to a 11-year deal from 2020-30 in which CBS Sports will continue its broadcast coverage of the PGA Championship, which it has aired since 1991.

The deal also loops in ESPN and ESPN+ for coverage of the first two rounds. The network will also offer early coverage on the weekend along with featured group and featured hole coverage. ESPN will be taking the place TNT formerly held in providing additional coverage of the PGA Championship.

For CBS Sports, this is the solidification of what has been nearly four decades of covering two of the four majors (the Masters and the PGA Championship). With the PGA Championship's move to May starting in 2019, CBS Sports will now broadcast the first two major championships of every season for the foreseeable future.

"For nearly a half-century, CBS Sports has been a vital member of the PGA of America extended family while delivering our major championship to golf fans across the country," said PGA CEO Seth Waugh in a statement.

I'm excited to see how the coverage expands digitally. There will be expanded highlights and wider distribution across multiple platforms, which is a great thing for events like this one.

The PGA of America, CBS and ESPN have reached an historic, 11-year multimedia agreement on rights for The PGA.



Beginning in 2020, you can watch The PGA on CBS, ESPN and ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/nhi8VEE3FV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2018

"The PGA Championship has been a marquee event on CBS since 1991," said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus in a statement. "Retaining these rights was a top priority for us this year, and we are excited to have it continue as a cornerstone of our schedule for 11 more years. Together with ESPN, we look forward to greatly expanding the coverage of this great championship. The move to May will greatly benefit CBS, our viewers and the golf marketplace."

The PGA Championship has emerged as one of the best majors over the past few years with Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka winning and Tiger Woods stunning fans by contending in 2018. That will be the expectation again in 2019 when the PGA Championship heads to Bethpage and again in 2020 when CBS Sports' new contract starts with the event being held at Harding Park.