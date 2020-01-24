CBS Sports' Jim Nantz discusses his latest project in golf at PGA Merchandise Show 2020
Jim Nantz has teamed up with Vineyard Vines for his own golf line
CBS Sports is on location at the PGA Merchandise Show 2020, and Jim Nantz stopped by speak with our Kyle Porter about his latest project in the golf world. Nantz has teamed up with Vineyard Vines to create a line for golfers and says it has already been a success.
Nantz said he spent a lot of time developing the line and is thrilled that he sees players wearing his product and giving positive feedback.
"I feel like we're building something," Nantz said, noting that he would not be doing this if he didn't believe it could be big.
This is not something Nantz decided to do out of the blue, either. "It's a thrill. In this stage of my life, I love entrepreneurship," he said.
His clothing line with Vineyard Vines is not the lone project that Nantz has taken on while away from the broadcasting booth.
"My proudest achievement of my whole career will be the fact that I built, alongside my wife, an Alzheimer's research center in Houston named for my dad," Nantz said. "It's thriving. It took work. It still does."
He has always felt he had the ability to create these types of projects that require that work, dedication and time management, and the line with Vineyard Vines is one of his latest.
"I understood design, marketing, sales, distributorship, all these things that were so essential," he said.
Golf is always something that Nantz has been passionate about, of course, which makes creating apparel for the sport an obvious extension of his knowledge base.
Nantz has gone from telling stories on television to viewers at home to telling stories through fabrics and designs.
