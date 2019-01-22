CBS Sports kicks off 19-event 2019 golf coverage with Farmers Insurance Open

The 2019 Farmers Insurance Open marks the beginning of another exciting year of CBS Sports' coverage of the PGA Tour, and what could be one the best one yet. The highlight of the early part of the year will be the back-to-back majors CBS Sports will broadcast as it dominates coverage of the first half of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

The Masters will be broadcast on CBS for the 64th straight year, and the PGA Championship for the 27th -- with many more PGAs on the way after signing a 11-year contract with the PGA of America.

In all, CBS Sports will have 19 events this year spanning from this week's Farmers to The Northern Trust in August, the first of three FedEx Cup Playoff events. You'll see traditional stops like Riviera and the Memorial, but also new ones like the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit) and 3M Open (Minnesota).

In addition to the core broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Nick Faldo, Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper, Peter Kostis and Amanda Balionis, CBS Sports will once again deploy technological features such as Toptracer, Virtual Eye, SwingVision and Smartcart. What is sure to be a year under the microscope on the PGA Tour will get the full treatment from our friends on the broadcast. Mark Immelman, Frank Nobilo, Bill Macatee and Verne Lundquist will also join select broadcasts throughout the year, including the Masters and PGA Championship.

So enjoy opening day (the real one) this weekend as Tiger Woods tees it up at Torrey Pines alongside Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, and CBS Sports gets rolling on yet another season of coverage at one of the best times for talent and consumption of golf in the history of the sport.