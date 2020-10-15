The third iteration of the wildly popular charity golf event The Match might just be its most entertaining yet. Golden State's Stephen Curry and TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley will join Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning for the next version of the event, set for Friday, Nov. 27, according to Sportico.

The lineup is as star-studded as The Match has ever featured. Barkley is being subbed in for Tiger Woods and Curry is replacing Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, both of whom played in the last event in which Woods and Peyton Manning took down Mickelson and Brady in May. Woods was also part of the first iteration of The Match, which was a head-to-head between him and Mickelson.

Quality of play probably won't be as high as rounds of old -- Barkley is infamously awful at golf and Curry can't hold a candle to Woods, despite his best efforts -- but it should be a thoroughly entertaining round nonetheless. Barkley's whiffs and riffs alone could wind up giving Shaqtin' a Fool enough content to get through the offseason, though he'll have to be on top of his game to one-up Brady's ripped pants incident from May.

Despite all the concerns surrounding competition and quality of play, however, it's all for a great cause. The last competition helped raise $20 million and went towards COVID-19 relief efforts. This competition, which Sportico reports will be named "The Match 3: Champions for Change," could potentially reach similar fundraising numbers for the cause of choice and should have a massive audience as well.