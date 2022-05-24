After running a major gauntlet in Tulsa, the PGA Tour makes a run through Hogan's Alley this week in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. Ben Hogan won the first two events on the course in Fort Worth, Texas (1946 and '47) and went on to win there three more times. Dallas native Jordan Spieth has attempted to assume the mantle from his golf idol at Colonial, winning there once and finishing as a runner-up three times. The three-time major champion is among the favorites at the Charles Schwab 2022, which tees off Thursday. Justin Thomas is scheduled to play this week after winning the PGA Championship in a playoff against Will Zalatoris last week, and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will try to rebound from a missed cut at Southern Hills. Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Sam Burns are also in the Charles Schwab 2022 field, making it six of the world's top 10 players. Jason Kokrak also will be on hand to try to defend his 2021 title.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge golf odds, with Thomas right behind at 12-1. Spieth is priced at 14-1, with Morikawa (16-1) and Hovland (18-1) the only others at odds shorter than 20-1. Burns (28-1) and Kokrak (40-1) are long shot contenders for the Charles Schwab 2022 title.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour.

Before last week's PGA Championship, Johnson predicted that if Thomas made his putts he could definitely win. Thomas had his best week of the season on the greens, gaining more than 1.5 strokes putting to rank second in the field. The result? He beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second major, and his second PGA Championship.

In his previous set of predictions for SportsLine, Johnson nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. He backed Scheffler, saying he was "on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National." The 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, has released his highly confident 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge picks and predictions. The picks from the founder of GOLFstats.com, the world's top golf statistics database.

Top 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks

One shocking choice: Johnson is fading Scheffler, who might need some time to regroup after his disastrous run at Southern Hills last week. The world's No. 1 player had nine bogeys and a double-bogey over his 36 holes and was on the sideline for the weekend. Scheffler took a lot of time off after his Masters win, and Johnson wonders if that was the best thing for him in the midst of such a scorching run. "He looked rusty at the Byron Nelson, then looked utterly lost at the PGA," Johnson says of Scheffler, and the expert isn't banking on much from him this week.

On the other hand, Johnson is expecting Spieth to keep rolling at Colonial, because he has been excellent off the tee this season. The course rewards accuracy, both off the tee and into the green, and the three-time major champ is eighth in strokes gained tee-to-green and 24th in greens in regulation. Spieth is ranked ninth in the World Golf Ranking, and he won the RBC Heritage and was the runner-up at the Byron Nelson the following week. Then he tied for 34th at the PGA, so he appears to be in good shape and is headed to a course he simply loves.

The expert also will be eager to see if Morikawa can raise some eyebrows this week after flying under the radar lately. The two-time major champion was the runner-up at Colonial in 2020, and he already has five tour wins at age 25. He is fourth in the world rankings and has six top-10's in 11 tournaments this season. He struggled to a T-55 finish at the PGA, but he is in the top 16 on tour in both driving accuracy and greens in regulation. Morikawa is sixth in proximity to the hole (34 feet, 4 inches) and is ninth in scoring average, so he has the game to succeed in Fort Worth.

How to make 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge golf picks

Johnson is very high on a massive long shot at Colonial who comes in at around 100-1.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field, top contenders

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Viktor Hovland 18-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Max Homa 25-1

Sam Burns 25-1

Abraham Ancer 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Davis Riley 40-1

Jason Kokrak 40-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Mito Pereira 45-1

Webb Simpson 45-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Harold Varner 50-1

Chris Kirk 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Maverick McNealy 50-1

Sebastian Munoz 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Tom Hoge 55-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Cameron Tringale 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Rickie Fowler 65-1

C.T. Pan 70-1

Ryan Palmer 70-1

Sepp Straka 80-1

Cam Davis 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 80-1

Kevin Kisner 80-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 80-1

Adam Long 90-1

Troy Merritt 90-1

Joel Dahmen 90-1

Russell Knox 90-1

Doug Ghim 90-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Sahith Theegala 100-1

Matt Jones 100-1

David Lipsky 100-1

Kevin Streelman 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Aaron Rai 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Matthew NeSmith 100-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Lucas Glover 125-1

Charl Schwartzel 125-1

James Hahn 125-1

J.J. Spaun 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Brandon Wu 125-1

Nate Lashley 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Peter Malnati 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Emiliano Grillo 150-1

Alex Smalley 150-1

Stephan Jaeger 150-1

Rory Sabbatini 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Matthias Schwab 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Austin Smotherman 150-1

Nick Taylor 150-1

Taylor Moore 150-1

Min Woo Lee 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

Richard Bland 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Adam Svensson 200-1

Danny Lee 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Chad Ramey 200-1

Doc Redman 225-1

Zach Johnson 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Kramer Hickok 250-1

Andrew Putnam 250-1

Brian Stuard 250-1

Adam Schenk 250-1

Vince Whaley 250-1

Brandt Snedeker 250-1

Charley Hoffman 250-1

Luke Donald 250-1

Sam Ryder 250-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Harry Higgs 300-1

Hayden Buckley 300-1

Lee Hodges 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Trey Mullinax 300-1

Ryan Brehm 400-1

Camilo Villegas 400-1

Kevin Tway 400-1

Martin Trainer 500-1

Bill Haas 500-1

Ty Strafaci 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Max McGreevy 500-1

James Piot 500-1

John Pak 500-1

Erik Compton 500-1