The PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State this week for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite following a major championship, the Charles Schwab Challenge field is expected to be elite. New world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a Texas native, enters as the 4-1 favorite in the latest Charles Schwab Challenge odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Scheffler is followed on the PGA odds board by Jordan Spieth (12-1), Tony Finau (14-1), Viktor Hovland (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), and Sungjae Im (18-1).

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop picks this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 is Max Homa finishing in the top-10 on the final leaderboard at +240 odds (risk $100 to win $240). Homa is coming off a disappointing 55th place finish at the PGA Championship, but still has six top-10 finishes and three top-fives in 2023. The 32-year-old has surged all the way up to 7th in the Official World Golf Ranking, so he should be confident heading into this week's event.

Homa is also a proven winner on the PGA Tour, having racked up six career wins. He ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting (0.709), eighth in total strokes gained (1.817), 15th in strokes gained on approach (0.678), and 16th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.108). Given his outstanding form this season, McClure sees huge value in backing Homa to finish inside the top-10 at +240. You can see the rest of McClure's Charles Schwab Challenge prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Viktor Hovland 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Max Homa 22-1

Sam Burns 22-1

Rickie Fowler 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Cam Davis 45-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Min Woo Lee 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 65-1

Tom Hoge 70-1

Stephan Jaeger 75-1

Brendon Todd 75-1

Ryan Fox 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

K.H. Lee 90-1

Patrick Rodgers 90-1

Thomas Detry 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

J.J. Spaun 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Alex Smalley 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Eric Cole 100-1

Sam Stevens 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Hayden Buckley 125-1

S.H. Kim 150-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Akshay Bhatia 175-1

Joel Dahmen 175-1

Ben Martin 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Matt Wallace 175-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Vincent Norrman 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1