2026 Charles Schwab Challenge TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch PGA Tour's annual stop at Colonial

The PGA Tour will make its second stop on its Texas two-step with the annual visit to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge -- one of the oldest tournaments on the yearly schedule, having first been played 80 years ago in 1946.

A year ago, Ben Griffin won this event for his first individual victory on the PGA Tour amid his ascension into the top 10 in the world. This year's event will be headlined by Ludvig Åberg, as the talented Swede returns to Texas where he played his college golf at Texas Tech to try and capture his third career PGA Tour victory. He will be challenged by the likes of Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland and more at one of the classic courses on the PGA Tour calendar.

For Åberg, Thomas, Fowler, Henley, Smalley and Matsuyama, this week is an opportunity to finally capture that first win of the 2026 season, while Bhatia, Spaun and Woodland have their sights set on adding a second win on the season. Beyond those bigger names, Colonial has been the site of plenty of surprise winners in the past, and the Charles Schwab Challenge presents a breakthrough opportunity for some of the lesser known players in the field.

Here's how you can watch all the action this week at Colonial Country Club.

2026 Charles Schwab Challenge TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 8:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio