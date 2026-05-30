2026 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 at Colonial

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Soft conditions and light winds in Fort Worth, Texas produced some fantastic scoring conditions the first two days of the Charles Schwab Challenge, and as a result there is a bunched leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Moving Day figures to live up to its name as we've seen a number of scores posted in the low-to-mid 60s already this week, and while the wind may pick up a touch in the afternoon at a projected 13 mph, it should remain gettable for the best players in the world. With just seven shots separating 36-hole leader Jordan Smith at 10 under and those who made the cut at 3 under, we could see a lot of leaderboard movement on Saturday.

Chasing Smith are a number of the biggest names in the field at Colonial Country Club this week. Hideki Matsuyama entered the weekend as the short favorite at 9 under, while others like Brian Harman (-9), Michael Thorbjornsen (-9), Ryan Gerard (-9), Russell Henley (-8), Akshay Bhatia (-8) and J.J. Spaun (-8) all begin the third round within two shots of the lead as well. Others stars like Ludvig Åberg (-6) and Justin Thomas (-4) will look to post a low number earlier in the day to jump into contention as well.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge live from 3:30 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.