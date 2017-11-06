Charley Hoffman gives away $100,000 to Las Vegas shooting victims

Charley Hoffman put his money where his mouth was after the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas last week. Hoffman pledged before the week that he would donate his entire Shriners check to victims of the recent Las Vegas shooting, and that's what he did on Sunday when he finished T18 alongside Gary Woodland.

Hoffman earned $98,600 for his efforts and rounded that up to a cool $100,000 which he gave to victims. Additionally, he's also auctioning off his Las Vegas-themed shoes FootJoy made for him.

"We're going to raise some money," Hoffman said. "(On Thursday) it was up to $1,200, $1,300 for the pair of shoes. I expect to make a pretty penny. Because I know how much I'm willing to pay for them. I may be bidding on them later on in the week. I think they're really cool, and it would be something cool to have on the trophy case for sure."

Hoffman went to school at UNLV and still owns a home in the area, so he said he felt like he had more responsibility than most this week, especially with his paycheck at stake.

"I'm lucky that the Shriners Hospital and PGA Tour gave me the platform to help donate and help people here in the city of Las Vegas," Hoffman said. "I called Las Vegas home for 20 years. Went to college here. Lot of pride, lot of friends out here in Las Vegas, a lot of people obviously grieving, and I have a lot to go. With the stories I've heard this week, there are a lot of people hurting in this city. Just hope to be able to give back hopefully a decent check here and hopefully do some good."

A great move from one of the more well-liked guys on the PGA Tour.