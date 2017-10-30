Charley Hoffman pledges Las Vegas tournament check to shooting victims

Charley Hoffman was born in California, but he spent some long years in Las Vegas during college at UNLV, honing a craft that has helped him rise to No. 24 in the world and still lives in the area. Hoffman will play the Shriners Hospital for Children Open this week in Vegas, and because of his love for the area, he has decided to donate his entire paycheck from the week to victims of the recent Vegas shooting.

Here's Golf World.

Hoffman, who won a national championship with UNLV in 1998 and graduated from the school in 1999, will donate 100 percent of his earnings from this week's Shriners Hospital for Children Open to victims of the Vegas shooting, PGA Tour VP of Communications Joel Schuchmann confirmed. His earnings will be donated to Direct Impact Fund by way of PGA Tour Charities, which will be distributed to various outlets for support services for the victims.

That's a pretty awesome move from one of the most well-liked guys on the PGA Tour.

Unfortunately, Hoffman has actually missed the cut at this event each of the last three years. He did finish in the top five and earned $288,000 in 2014, and it was confirmed to Golf World that even if he misses the cut, he'll still donate $20,000 to Direct Impact Fund.

Hoffman had his best career year in 2017 when he made $4.2 million and had seven top 10s. This will be his first tournament of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.