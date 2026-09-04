Charlie Woods' junior golf journey has been in the spotlight from the beginning -- that's life as the son of arguably the greatest to ever play the game -- but the younger Woods is steadily proving himself to be more than just "Tiger's kid."

Woods has become a fixture at top junior events and committed to play college golf at Florida State as part of the Class of 2027 earlier this year, where he'll join his friend and the world's top junior, Miles Russell. As Woods gets set to embark on his senior year of high school, he's already making some moves in the world of endorsement deals, signing an NIL deal with club manufacturer TaylorMade, who announced the official partnership on Friday in a video.

Charlie Woods joining TaylorMade comes as little surprise as he's been playing TaylorMade clubs for most of his career given his father has been with TaylorMade for almost a decade now -- he also wore a TaylorMade hat while playing at the U.S. Junior Amateur earlier this year.

Given his massive following, his NIL deal is undoubtedly worth a substantial amount of money as TaylorMade builds out a stout roster of rising stars with Woods and Russell to go along with their current stable of top players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda.

Woods will continue to build out his portfolio of sponsorship deals as he gets closer to his college golf career, but with the TaylorMade deal set and his attachment to Tiger's Sun Day Red brand, clubs and apparel are already taken care of for the 17-year-old.