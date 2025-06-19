Charlie Woods punched his ticket to a second straight U.S. Junior Amateur on Thursday, emerging from a 3-for-1 playoff at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida. The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods shot a 1-under 71, but a bogey on his final hole dropped him into a tie for fifth with Oscar Crowe and Matthew Marigliano -- forcing the playoff.

Five qualifying spots were available in the field. Arth Sinha (5-under), Lucas Gimenez (4-under), Wylie Inman (3-under) and Sohan Patel (3-under) secured the first four. Crowe and Marigliano were named alternates for the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, which is scheduled for July 21–26 at Trinity Forest in Dallas.

The next stage features a 36-hole stroke-play qualifier with 264 competitors vying for a spot among the top 64 who will move on to match play.

Woods, who started on No. 10, was 3-under through eight holes before a bogey on the par-4 18th. He then made six straight pars and closed with a bogey-birdie-bogey finish, forcing a playoff for the final qualifying spot.

Woods missed the cut in his U.S. Junior Amateur debut last summer at Oakland Hills in Michigan. His dad, Tiger woods, won three U.S. Junior Amateurs and three U.S. Amateurs before an illustrious professional career with 15 major championships, including three U.S. Opens and 82 PGA Tour victories, tied for most all-time.

The younger Woods won his first junior tournament title last month at the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong resort in Bowling Green, Florida, which featured a field with six of the top-10 ranked junior players in the country -- including No. 1 Miles Russell. Woods shot a three-day total 15 under.

He proved he could go toe-to-toe with some of the nation's top junior golfers -- many of them older and college-bound -- by stacking birdies and staying competitive across three rounds of elite-level play. His final total, 25 birdies and an eagle, reflected an aggressive approach that showcased both his talent and confidence. While that style led to a few mistakes, including a triple bogey, the 16-year-old left little doubt he belongs in the conversation with the best.

As Woods begins to chart his own path in the game, these kinds of performances offer a significant step forward. With college coaches now able to initiate contact, the spotlight will only intensify.