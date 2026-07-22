Charlie Woods falls in playoff at U.S. Junior Amateur after fan takes photo during his backswing

The untimely sound of a phone camera contributed to Charlie Woods making a costly error that ultimately ended his bid to play in the match-play portion of the U.S. Junior Amateur for the first time.

The son of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods was a part of a 14-for-2 playoff at Saucon Valley's Grace Course on early Wednesday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Hoping to earn his way into match play for the first time, Woods instead was eliminated after carding a bogey on the first playoff hole.

Woods had initially put himself in good position in the playoff after his two first shots on the par-5 hole left him just off the green. But during his third shot, the sound of a phone camera during Woods' backswing led to an errant chip, which contributed to Woods making a bogey.

Woods, clearly irritated, was overheard saying, "Really dude? I mean, come on."

After missing the cut during his first two appearances at the U.S. Junior, Woods overcame a slow start this year by playing his final 31 holes at 1-under entering the playoff (he was T63 at 5-over entering the playoff).

A high school senior, Woods is expected to sign with Florida State while being part of the Seminoles' 2027 recruiting class that also includes No. 1 junior Miles Russell.