Nelly Korda has been one of the dominant forces on the LPGA Tour for nearly a decade. But the world's No. 2 ranked player came into the 2026 Chevron Championship trying to capture her third major title after a surprising 2025 season that saw her go 0-for-5 in her quest to add more major hardware to her collection.

After two sensational rounds at the Chevron's new home of Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, Korda has seized control of the season's first major. Korda took a two-shot lead on Thursday with a 7-under 65 and proceeded to back that up with another 65 on Friday to open up a massive advantage.

At the time Korda walked off the 18th green and signed her card, she held a seven-shot lead over the next closest competitor, doubling up the efforts of fellow long hitters Ryan O'Toole and amateur Farah O'Keefe at 7 under. Patty Tavatanakit, who shot a 5-under 67 in the first round, had yet to begin her second round when Korda posted 14 under in the clubhouse after 36 holes, and will be the best hope of the afternoon wave to trim Korda's advantage to fewer than seven.

Pending a truly phenomenal showing from Tavatanakit in the afternoon, Korda will likely take the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history (previous best was 4 shots) and the lowest score through 36 holes in any LPGA major that isn't the Evian Championship, per Justin Ray.

Memorial Park has set up beautifully for Korda's game. It's a long golf course with wide fairways that's playing even longer (and wider) due to heavy rains that rolled through the Houston area earlier in the week, softening fairways and greens. Korda's ability off the tee, combining distance and accuracy, is always an advantage, but especially so in these conditions. Combine that with some terrific ball-striking and a hot putter and you get something really special.

Korda had a solid front nine, going out in 2 under, but turned it on early on the back. She rattled off back-to-back birdies on the long par-3 11th and the par-4 12th, before taking advantage of her length by reaching the par-5 14th in two -- missing a fairly short eagle putt but still walking away with another birdie.

Korda had a few chances go by on the next few holes as she continued her unbelievable ball-striking display, but she was able to close her round strong with a pair of impressive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes after throwing a pair of darts at the flag from the middle of the fairway.

For her round, Korda hit 11-of-13 fairways with an average drive of 268 yards and converted that strong driving display into 14-of-18 greens in regulation to make for a stress-free stroll around Memorial Park.

After her round, Korda noted the birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 were particularly big in really creating a strong cushion going into the weekend, even with Tavatanakit still set to play her second round.

Korda's start to the Chevron is eerily reminiscent of what we saw in the first men's major of the season from Rory McIlroy at the Masters -- right down to the flurry of birdies on the second nine on Friday to seize a huge lead. McIlroy took a record six-shot lead into the weekend at Augusta National, and while we will wait to find out exactly how large Korda's lead is by the end of Friday, she seems destined to tee off Saturday afternoon with a sizable advantage.

While Korda hopes the result on Sunday evening is the same, she'll have her sights set on creating less drama than McIlroy did on the weekend. He squandered his six-shot lead in the first 12 holes of his third round and didn't take control of the tournament again until the middle of the second nine on Sunday.

It's hard to see Korda backing up on this particular golf course in these conditions, and as such it'll be incumbent on someone else to get hot and chase her down. If that doesn't materialize, the weekend could be a coronation walk around Memorial Park for Korda on her way to a second Chevron win and her third major overall, furthering her climb up the all-time ranks.