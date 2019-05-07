Chris Kirk announces indefinite leave from PGA Tour to battle issues with alcohol abuse, depression
A four-time champ in the big leagues, Kirk has a much bigger battle on his hands
Four-time PGA Tour winner Chris Kirk announced on Tuesday that he's taking a leave of absence from the PGA Tour to deal with alcohol abuse and depression.
"I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realize that I can't fix this on my own," Kirk wrote. "I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues. I don't know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves."
Kirk, who attended the University of Georgia, won in 2011 at the Sanderson Farms Championship (then called the Viking Classic). That was his first full year on the PGA Tour, and he's had at least three top 10s every season since then. His biggest victory came at the 2014 Deutsche Bank Championship as he took home the only FedEx Cup Playoffs win of his career by one over Russell Henley, Billy Horschel and Geoff Ogilvy.
In 19 starts in 2019, Kirk has missed 11 cuts (including nine of the last 12) and has just one top-25 finish.
