CJ Cup 2018 odds: Picks, predictions from advanced model that nailed Justin Thomas' win

A new season brings new opportunities for you to cash in huge on the PGA Tour. The third tournament of the 2018-19 season tees off this week from South Korea, the 2018 CJ Cup. Only 15 of the top 40 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will play this week at the CJ Cup 2018, which means there are multiple value plays to consider when making your 2018 CJ Cup picks. Defending champion Justin Thomas, who shot a 9-under par last year, enters as the favorite at 11-2 CJ Cup odds, followed closely by Brooks Koepka at 8-1. Before you make any PGA picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The proprietary computer model has also been dead-on for this tournament as well. In fact, it correctly predicted Thomas winning last year's CJ Cup, projecting him to finish on top of the leaderboard from the start. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2018 CJ Cup field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the CJ Cup: Louis Oosthuizen, a 28-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Oosthuizen earned a top-five finish in his first start of the season last week at the CIMB Classic. He was red-hot all week, firing four rounds under par on his way to a score of 20 under. And he finished last season ranked inside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.157), which should allow him to shoot a low score again this week at the 2018 CJ Cup.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, fails to capitalize on the softer field and finishes outside the top three.

Day earned two victories on the PGA Tour last season, but he struggled mightily down the stretch. In fact, he failed to crack the top 10 in nine of his last 10 starts on the PGA Tour. His poor finishes can be attributed to his driving accuracy percentage (58.14), which ranked 139th on Tour last season. Day was 11th in last year's CJ Cup. He's a golfer you want to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 CJ Cup? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2018 CJ Cup odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full CJ Cup projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors and called Justin Thomas' win last year.

Justin Thomas 11-2

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Jason Day 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Marc Leishman 14-1

Paul Casey 20-1

Billy Horschel 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Cameron Smith 28-1

Louis Oosthuizen 28-1

Tyrell Hatton 28-1

Alex Noren 33-1

Emiliano Grillo 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Chesson Hadley 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1