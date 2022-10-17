Rory McIroy shows no signs of slowing down as he heads to Congaree Golf Club as the defending champion for this week's 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina. The nomadic PGA Tour event, initially intended to be a South Korean staple, was contested at the Summit Club in Las Vegas last year. McIlroy went 25 under to edge a surging Collin Morikawa by one stroke. He went on to win the Tour Championship to close last season, and while this is his first PGA Tour appearance of this campaign, he remains in top form. The Northern Irishman has finished in the top five in all three of his events on the DP World Tour this fall, and he is part of a loaded field teeing off Thursday at Congaree. Six of the world's top 10 players are scheduled to compete this week. No. 2 McIlroy is joined in that group by top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, two-time CJ Cup winner Justin Thomas, former No. 1 Jon Rahm, two-time major champ Morikawa and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy is listed as the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2022 CJ Cup odds, with Rahm (9-1) and Scheffler (11-1) not far behind. Thomas (16-1), Max Homa (16-1) and Fitzpatrick (18-1) also are among other top contenders in the CJ Cup 2022 field. Before you lock in any 2022 CJ Cup picks or bets, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions, best bets and sleepers from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

At the Zozo Championship, McDonald nailed a first-round leader, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele before he closed with four consecutive birdies to lead by one stroke after Thursday's round. The expert also hit two of his three matchup plays, including tournament winner Keegan Bradley over Corey Conners, one of the pre-tournament favorites. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice cashed in huge.

Top 2022 CJ Cup expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Tom Kim (28-1) despite the rising young star's recent success. The South Korean won the Shriners in Las Vegas two weeks ago and tied for 25th on Sunday in Japan, but his travel schedule could catch up with him. His game also is less than ideal for Congaree, as he hits it straight and makes his putts but doesn't have a ton of power. He ranks 192nd in driving distance so far, at less than 287 yards. The 20-year-old will have trouble keeping up with the big hitters in this field, and his accuracy is unlikely to make up for that.

On the other hand, the expert knows McIlroy is one of several players in this field who play well on Tom Fazio designs. In addition to his victory on the architect's Summit Club track last year, he went 22 under to finish fourth in the BMW Championship at Caves Valley in 2021 and has two victories and a runner-up at Quail Hollow. McIlroy has been on a tear, finishing in the top 20 in all but one event since his runner-up finish at the Masters last April, a span that includes three victories. He also has his eye on the No. 1 ranking, with a chance he could take it this week. See who else to pick here.

2022 CJ Cup odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +900

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Max Homa +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Sungjae Im +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Shane Lowry +2200

Jordan Spieth +2200

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tom Kim +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Billy Horschel +4500

Aaron Wise +4500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Tom Hoge +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Mito Pereira +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Tommy Fleetwood +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Scott Stallings +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Jason Day +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Taylor Moore +10000

Sebastian Munoz +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Matt Kuchar +10000

Harris English +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

K.H. Lee +13000

J.J. Spaun +13000

Webb Simpson +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

S.H. Kim +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Luke List +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Trey Mullinax +18000

Gary Woodland +18000

Brendon Todd +18000

Lee Hodges +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Brendan Steele +20000

Troy Merritt +25000

Justin Suh +25000

Danny Willett +30000

Chez Reavie +30000

Lucas Glover +40000

John Huh +40000

Yoseop Seo +50000

Yongjun Bae +100000

Sanghyun Park +100000

Sanghun Shin +100000

Chanmin Jung +100000

Yeongsu Kim +100000