2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard: Si Woo Kim nearly shoots 59; Scheffler, Spieth in the hunt after Round 2

A wholesale renovation at TPC Craig Ranch hasn't been enough to keep the PGA Tour's best from laying siege to the golf course at the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. That onslaught continued on Friday when Si Woo Kim posted a 60 to jump into a five-shot lead.

Kim has had a tremendous 2026 campaign and has long been known as one of the most aggressive players on the PGA Tour, and that combination of form and willingness to attack flagsticks on a soft and gettable golf course created the perfect storm on Friday. Kim got off to a flying start with six birdies on his front nine to go out in 30, putting the vaunted 59 number firmly in play given the scoring we'd already seen in the second round.

Still, one of the hardest things in golf is keeping that kind of momentum going after making the turn, but Kim never let his foot off the gas. Kim added five birdies in his first six holes on the back nine to put himself -11 thru 15 on the par 71 layout, needing just one birdie in his final three holes to enter rare air.

After a great drive and quality approach, he had his birdie putt slide just by the left edge to keep him at 11 under, but the 132-yard par-3 17th awaited with a great opportunity to get the birdie he needed. Adrenaline may have gotten the best of him on the tee, as he flew his pitching wedge too far into the backstop long and left of the flag and got hung up just on the edge of the fairway cut above the green. That left him a downhill swinger from right to left, which he buried dead center with perfect pace to reach 12 under on his round with one hole to go.

With that birdie, all Kim needed was a par at the last to post the 16th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, while a birdie could match Jim Furyk for the lowest round in PGA Tour history. Unfortunately for Kim, it wasn't meant to be. After splitting the fairway, he had 200 yards in and pulled a 6 iron, and much like his tee shot on the 17th he was a bit too juiced up and pulled it just long and left to create a challenging up-and-down.

He clipped his chip too well and had it check and stop before it got to the hill, and he saw his par attempt slide by on the low side, cleaning up for his lone bogey of the day to shoot a 60. While it's hard to be disappointed by an 11-under round of golf, Kim will feel like he let a chance to etch his name in PGA Tour history get away from him. Still, he will take a five-shot lead into the weekend at 18 under in search of his fifth career win -- but first since 2023.

Kim's 134 (64-60) is tied for the second-lowest 36-hole score in PGA Tour history, trailing only Justin Thomas's 133 at the 2017 Sony Open -- and tied with Scottie Scheffler last year for the lowest in tournament history.

While Kim has opened up a sizable lead, given the names chasing him, most notably including Scheffler, there won't be any time this weekend to try and coast to a victory in his adopted home of Texas. Weather will be a factor on the weekend, with Saturday's third round tee times being moved up with players going off in threesomes off split tees due to projected inclement weather in the afternoon, and Kim will have to battle the elements, himself and some stiff competition behind him to capture that fifth career victory.

Weekend contenders

T2. Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark, Kensei Hirata (-13)

T6. Jordan Spieth, Keith Mitchell, Tony Finau, Tom Hoge, Jackson Suber Tyler Duncan (-12)

T12. Taylor Moore, Zach Bouchou, Chan Kim, Seamus Power (-11)

T16. Brooks Koepka and six others (-10)

It'd be hard to draw up a much better leaderboard going into the weekend than this at the Byron Nelson. Just about every big name that is in the field is in serious contention after two rounds of play.

Scheffler and Kim play a lot together in Dallas and seemed right at home paired together (along with Brooks Koepka) in the first two rounds. Scheffler was able to draft a bit off Kim's incredible play on Friday, catching fire himself on the back nine with three birdies and an eagle in a four-hole stretch from No. 11 to No. 14 to surge into a share of second with a 63. Scheffler will spend the weekend trying to break out of his runner-up streak, as he's finished second in three of his last four events, but he will need something special on the weekend to reel in Kim.

Sungjae Im and Jordan Spieth played the role of Kim and Scheffler in the early wave, with Im closing out his round in style by making a hole-in-one on the 7th and then an eagle on the 9th after starting the day on the back nine.

That flurry to close got Im into the clubhouse with a 10-under 61, besting Spieth's 9-under 62 in the same pairing. Those two surged into the top 10 with their efforts in the second round and head into the weekend looking to snap lengthy winning droughts. Im hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2021, while Spieth is still chasing his first win since he picked up the 13th victory of his career back in 2022. Both have been trending in the right direction of late, but they also have struggled with putting together four complete rounds to truly give themselves a chance at a victory.

Koepka was the story from the first round. After somehow managing to shoot 8 under despite missing 11 fairways in his first round, he wasn't so lucky on Friday and watched Kim and Scheffler dart past him on the leaderboard. His 2-under 69 was still good enough to keep him in the top 20, but he's now eight shots behind Kim and three shots behind Scheffler heading into the weekend. While the rough this week isn't much of a penalty, Koepka found a few too many fairway bunkers and left himself some poor angles that kept him from keeping pace with his playing companions.

The tournament inside the tournament

The cut line this week didn't capture many notables in the field -- although, a 6 under cut is rather incredible to look at -- but the drama outside those at the very top chasing Kim is the effort of Blades Brown, who turned 19 years old on Thursday, trying to earn special temporary exempt status this week. Brown has been playing some great golf this year and after a top 10 at Myrtle Beach two weeks ago, he earned his spot in the field and needs a solo 21st finish or better to get exempt for the rest of the season -- which means he can take unlimited sponsor exemptions. That's a huge deal for a young player, and after two rounds of play, Brown is T38 at 8 under for the week. He'll need to pile up the birdies as the weekend wears on if he's going to climb into that top 20 conversation to earn status.

Updated 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, picks

Si Woo Kim (2/3)

Scottie Scheffler (13/5)

Jordan Spieth (20-1)

Sungjae Im (25-1)

Wyndham Clark (25-1)

Keith Mitchell (33-1)

The things working in Kim's favor this week are the fact that he's as aggressive as it gets when trying to make birdies on a golf course that invites and rewards that kind of play. He's also comfortable playing with Scheffler (and Spieth), which is a good thing given he very well could find himself in a final pairing on Sunday with the World No. 1. The bad news is Scheffler loves playing with Kim too, as they feed off each other and typically when that happens, Scottie ends up getting the better of it. I think at this point, even facing a five-shot deficit, my money would be on Scheffler -- who is in second going into the weekend but now has longer odds than when the tournament started. The heart says Spieth or Kim, but the head says Scheffler.