Club pro opens round with a stunning 17 on the second hole in Web.com Tour event

Ben DeArmond, playing the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Web.com Tour, had a no good very bad first day. He shot a 91 and trailed leader Maverick McNealy by 27 strokes, but it was how he got there Thursday that was most notable. DeArmond, a club pro at TPC Treviso Bay in Naples, Florida, was playing his first Web.com Tour event. It started off poorly and it got a lot worse in a hurry. He bogeyed the first. Then he ... made a 17 at the second. A 17!

Bonus Tracking Coverage today. Got out early to going to bring #Loonies a few holes of Maverick but story out here is Ben DeArmond & his quest to bust 100 after an unfortunate 17 at the 2nd. His Tracker has already quit & signboy had to go back to the truck for more numbers +16/5 pic.twitter.com/3esIKI2FxP — Edward Loar Tracker-When Birdies & BBQ Collide👊🏼 (@EdLoarTracker) February 14, 2019

He hit it in the water six different times and walked away 14 over par before making five more bogeys coming home -- a 54 on the front and a 37 on the back. DeArmond did have a pretty good sense of humor about the entire thing, though.

"My own dad called me Roy a couple of holes later, so he referenced Roy McAvoy," DeArmond told the AP. "I couldn't get it up in the air even with a 5-iron, so I'm not used to that. Just went a little numb. But we got through it, had a good back nine. So I'll be back tomorrow.

"If you learn anything from me today, it's don't withdraw, don't give up, have fun with it. It's a game. Everybody has a bad day, a bad hole -- even the worst hole of your life. So you have to move on."

The card is astonishing to look at. A 17!

Props to DeArmond for sticking out the round, though, and nearly breaking 90 with a 17 on the card to do. That might be harder than cracking 70 without it.