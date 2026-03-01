If the 2026 Cognizant Classic taught golfers anything, it is that a tournament is not over until it is over. In a shocking reversal across PGA National's famed finishing stretch, the Bear Trap, Nico Echavarria leapfrogged Shane Lowry to nab his third career victory on the PGA Tour. Echavarria finished the tournament at 17 under, two strokes clear of Lowry, Austin Smotherman and Taylor Moore.

Entering the Bear Trap, Lowry led Echavarria by three strokes before the wheels fell off for the Irishman. Lowry struck his tee shot into the water on No. 16 -- the only tee ball to find the hazard all weekend -- and ultimately went on to make a double bogey. He then stood on the tee on the par-3 17th and watched as Echavarria buried a birdie from 10 feet to pull even with him at 17 under.

Lowry's next strike met the same fate as his tee shot on the previous hole as he wiped a 7 iron way right of the green and once again found the water. Lowry penciled a second straight double bogey on his scorecard, dropping five strokes to Echavarria over the span of two holes.

"Thought I had it. Thought I was going to win," Lowry said. "Didn't get ahead of myself, but I felt so comfortable out there."

Lowry played his third round in bogey-free fashion en route to an 8-under 63, and he continued his hot streak over the first 15 holes on Sunday, compiling four birdies and an eagle to reach 19 under. He finished the tournament at 15 under, moving his record as a leader at the 54-hole mark on the PGA Tour to 1-5 with his lone conversion coming at the 2019 Open Championship -- his last individual win on the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, Echavarria has moved up to No. 6 in the FedEx Cup standings behind only Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. He earned an invitation into the Masters and is assuredly locked into the other three major championships in 2026, having only been on track to play in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. He will also play in the remaining signature events on the PGA Tour calendar.

Starting the day one stroke behind Lowry and Smotherman, Echavarria made his charge early with birdies on Nos. 3-4. Another came on the par-4 8th, and he was met with one more on the par-5 10th to pull even with Lowry momentarily. Lowry tacked on an eagle on that same hole to pull back ahead and begin to put ground between him and Echavarria with birdies on Nos. 12-13.

Three behind with three holes to play, Echavarria kept his head down and focused on his own business. A par on No. 16 was well-founded before the shot of his tournament materialized on the par-3 17th, where he chose to play aggressively and maneuver his typical fade into a right pin location, setting up what turned out to be a tournament-sealing birdie.

As Lowry lagged, Echavarria kept marching forward. Amid a week in which he closed on a house with his wife, the Colombian closed out another victory on the golf course, too. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of the notable names on the leaderboard at the 2026 Cognizant Classic.

T2. Shane Lowry (-15): Lowry was on cruise control until he wasn't. While there have been instances of him coming up short in the final round -- like the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour to begin his year -- this has to sting even harder. Lowry was getting the bounces and seeing his putt drop. He was even keeping things light with Smotherman, his playing partner. A switch flipped when he entered the Bear Trap, and unfortunately, he exited it bloodied. Lowry remains without an individual win on American soil since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

"I'm obviously extremely disappointed. I had the tournament in my hands, and I threw it away. What more can I say?" Lowry explained. "That's twice this year, now, so far. I'm getting good at it. ... I played unbelievable all day and then [got completely thrown] for the last few holes. ... I just couldn't feel the clubface over the last few holes after my tee shot on 16, it was strange. It's very disappointing. This is going to be hard to take. Dubai was hard at the start of the year, but thi sis going to be pretty hard." Grade: A

T6. Nicolai Højgaard (-11): After making a putt on the 36th hole to secure himself a weekend tee time, the young Dane took full advantage of the opportunity. Højgaard signed for rounds of 66-65 to make a push inside the top 10 and not only secure his second such finish in a row but also a spot in next week's signature event at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The way he is striking the ball, don't be surprised if Højgaard finds the first page of the leaderboard again.

"Just a bit more calm about decision making, and I started to hit a ball a little bit better," he said. "Approach game today was pretty strong, which hasn't been great all week. When you're in position, you take advantage of good drives, then that's when you see good scores out there." Grade: A-

T9. Brooks Koepka (-10): After opening with a 74, Koepka battled back and played his final 54 holes in 13 under to sneak inside the top 10 by tournament's end. The result marks Koepka's first top 10 finish in a stroke-play event on the PGA Tour since the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. The cause of Koepka's slow start was his putter, as usual, but he found his stride and his stroke in his last three rounds. His Sunday 65 tied for the low round of the day as he led the field in strokes gained tee to green. Coupled with gaining five strokes on the greens across his last three rounds, Koepka should be confident heading into The Players Championship.

"I played really solid the last three days," Koepka said. "Didn't quite hit it that great yesterday, but just controlling shots a lot better. Putter obviously has gotten better. I haven't looked at the stats, but just that little adjustment Thursday night made a huge difference. Finally found some confidence. I think that's the one thing that's been lacking." Grade: B+

T13. Max Homa (-9): Some signs of life from the fan favorite. Homa gained more than four strokes off the tee en route to his best finish of the 2026 season, a welcome sight given his struggles with that club in particular the last couple of years. The rest of his game should open up if the driver continues to cooperate in such a manner.

"I drove it really well. I don't know, game felt good," Homa said. "I feel like I learned a lot mentally throughout the week. Just got to keep doing that. ... It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it is. It's more like a feeling. Just having a bit more belief and giving myself grace for bad shots, not being such a perfectionist." Grade: B

T23. Ryan Gerard (-7): The highest-ranked player in the field and among the betting favorites entering the week, Gerard fell flat and never sniffed contention. Choosing not to skip out on the event in his backyard, he played for the third straight week with the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship on deck. It's a busy time of the season, but Gerard will need to find time to figure out some of his short-game shortcomings; it held him back once again, even amid the PGA Tour's move to the East Coast. Grade: C