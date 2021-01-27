The only golf most folks have seen Tiger Woods play this year came from the HBO feature, "Tiger," which has been met with a variety of reactions in the absence of Tiger playing actual PGA Tour golf -- which he will not be doing for a while following his fifth back surgery.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, recently called it "another unauthorized and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all time." However, most people I know enjoyed it and thought it was many things including entertaining, thorough, humanizing and sad.

But Tiger's major-winning colleagues aren't firing up HBO on their iPads to see what it's all about. In fact, some of them don't want to see it at all, including a few who are playing in the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic this week.

"The good news is I've met the man, so I don't necessarily need to see it," said three-time major winner Padraig Harrington. "I know Tiger Woods. I know who he is. I know who he is today, which is really all that matters to me, the guy I played against on the golf course and the guy I know today."

So ... who is he?

"He's an interesting character because I always thought he was one of the best guys to play golf with," Harrington added. "Really good guy. I found him on the golf course so easy to play with. He only said 'good shot' when you hit a good shot. He chatted enough but never about golf. He was serious. He was really good to play with. It was all about the golf.

"I can see as we get older, and certainly for me and I see that now with Tiger that we appreciate being out here and actually enjoying everything that goes on. Where it was all about golf early on, now I enjoy the events and the places I go and I enjoy the venues, and I enjoy the company and I enjoy going out ... I love going out with the Irish lads, and I see that with Tiger more now.

"He chats more. He's not as businesslike as he was. He has mellowed out ..."

Harrington, age 49, is a contemporary, so his comments make sense. Though his game never touched Woods' (obviously), the two have gone through the different stages of life together. Collin Morikawa, though, was two months old when Woods won his first major. They are colleagues (and major winners) but hardly contemporaries. Still, Morikawa said from Dubai that he feels similarly.

"I've seen the comments," Morikawa said. "I've seen the highlights. I wouldn't say there's an interest. I've grown up watching Tiger my entire life, and all I could dream about when I was a little kid was to be able to play with him when he's on the PGA Tour, and I've made that dream a reality, and I've gotten to know him off the course.

"So for me to have a personal connection aside from golf, and actually get to know him and talk to him, you know, not just about golf but about anything else, that's all that matters to me. We all know the history of what happened. Facts are facts. But for a Tiger documentary, unless he was going to be the one narrating it, I really have no interest."

I have not seen the entirety of the documentary yet, so it's hard for me to speak to its earnestness. However, I both understand and disagree with where these players are coming from. First, you do not have to have the subject himself to tell a compelling (and truthful!) story. From the other side, though, if a documentary was made about one of my friends who did not consent to it and was not interviewed for it, I can't say that I would watch it either.

Maybe the biggest takeaway here is that Woods -- someone who for so much of his career has been considered so prickly -- has mellowed. He does seem to enjoy relationships with guys 26 years apart in age, and they seem to enjoy their relationship with him as well. Of all the things the documentary portrays that maybe we could or should have seen coming, that was certainly not one of them.