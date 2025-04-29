Collin Morikawa will have a new man on the bag next week when he tees it up at the 2025 Truist Championship in Philadelphia. Morikawa on Tuesday announced a split with long-time caddie JJ Jakovac with Colt Knost reporting that Morikawa's new caddie will be Joe Greiner.

Greiner was Max Homa's caddie for years before the two parted ways just before the Masters. He picked up Justin Thomas' bag for the trek around Augusta National and served as his caddie again for Thomas' win at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago, snapping J.T.'s three-year winless drought.

While some questioned whether Grenier might end up on Thomas' bag long term, J.T. made clear that was just a fill-in situation while his normal looper, Matt "Rev" Minister, recovered from a back injury.

Now, Greiner will take over the bag for the No. 4 player in the world and look to help Morikawa break his own drought that extends back to 2023.

As Knost noted, Morikawa and Jakovac were among the most successful player-caddie combos on the PGA Tour since Morikawa arrived on the scene in 2019. Jakovac was on Morikawa's bag for all six of his wins, including his two majors. Even as Morikawa has failed to find the winner's circle recently, he's still been playing excellent golf.

Even so, he's decided to make a change on the bag in the hope that some new vibes will get him back to winning ways. Jakovac likely won't be out of a job too long given his track record with Morikawa.