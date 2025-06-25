Collin Morikawa is once again making a change on the bag ahead of this week's Rocket Classic in Detroit. After parting ways with his longtime caddie -- J.J. Jakovac -- in late April, Morikawa has now ended his partnership with Joe Greiner, his caddie during his last five PGA Tour events.

KK Limbhasut, a former college teammate of Morikawa's at California who competes on the Korn Ferry Tour, will "fill in" as Morikawa's caddie this week in Detroit.

"I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things, or just day to day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page," Morikawa told reporters. "That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me, it just didn't feel right. I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in."

While he made the cut each time, Morikawa's didn't finish higher than T17 (at the Truist Championship last month) during his time with Greiner. Morikawa finished 23rd at the U.S. Open and T50 at the PGA Championship. He finished T42 at last week's Travelers Championship.

Greiner, who served as Max Homa's full-time caddie for six years before that partnership ended in April, served as a fill-in caddie for Justin Thomas when he snapped his three-year winning drought at the RBC Heritage.

Prior to Greiner, J.J. Jakovac served as Morikawa's caddie from 2019 until their split in April. Jakovac was on the bag for each of Morikawa's six PGA Tour wins, including The Open in 2021 and a PGA Championship in 2020.

"It's a true relationship," Morikawa said of his relationship with his caddies. "Look, I wish J.J. and Joe all the best, but for right now, it just felt like I needed a fill-in."

Morikawa, who is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour since October of 2023, said on Wednesday that he isn't sure who will be his caddie during next month's The Open Championship in Northern Ireland, the final major of the 2025 season.