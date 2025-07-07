Collin Morikawa on Monday tapped longtime veteran caddie Billy Foster to man his bag for the next two weeks as the PGA Tour transitions to the links golf portion of the calendar with the 2025 Scottish Open and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Morikawa, a two-time major champion, has been searching for a full-time caddie since April when he split with J.J. Jakovac, the only tender to that point in his career.

Foster confirmed to Bunkered that the working arrangement will only be for two weeks as Morikawa continues his search for a permanent replacement. Morikawa utilized Joe Greiner briefly after parting with Jakovac and even had former California teammate KK Limbhasut carry his bag for a week.

Foster has enjoyed a legendary 43-year career that included stints more than 40 wins as a looper with prominent players such as Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood. He's also worked with Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia.

Foster was most recently on the bag for 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick before the two went separate ways earlier this spring. He previously announced in January that he was going to taper off his bag work, telling Golfweek, "I've missed out on a lot in life."

Foster now steps in as Morikawa's third new caddie this year alone following the split with Jakovac. Given his experience, tapping him for The Renaissance Club and Royal Portrush should give Morikawa an edge he would not have with a less-seasoned caddie.

It was thought Griener, who carried Justin Thomas' bag to victory en route to victory at the RBC Heritage earlier this year, could work out after his longtime partnership with Max Homa ended. He did not, lasting only five tournaments. Limbhaust was seemingly always a temporary solution, though he did help the six-time PGA Tour winner finish T8 at the Rocket Classic, his first top-10 finish since The Players Championship in March.

"I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things, or just day to day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page," Morikawa said at the Rocket Classic. "That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me, it just didn't feel right. I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in."