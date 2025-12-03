A fresh face and voice will be moving up from the course to join host Jim Nantz in the CBS Sports golf super tower each week in 2026 as Colt Knost has been elevated into the booth alongside lead analyst Trevor Immelman and and fellow analyst Frank Nobilo.

"Colt has become a valued voice on our team, bringing insight, energy and his engaging personality to every broadcast," said Harold Bryant, CBS Sports' executive producer and executive vice president of production. "Elevating him alongside Jim, Trevor, and Frank in our Super Tower is a natural next step that reflects the trust and respect he's earned."

Knost joined CBS Sports' golf team participating in select events as an on-course reporter in 2019. He became a full-time broadcaster in 2021 but will now take on a new responsibility moving away from fairways and greens and into the booth.

CBS Sports' live televised coverage of the PGA Tour begins Saturday, Jan. 31 when it broadcasts the Farmers Insurance Open on CBS and Paramount+. The 2026 PGA Tour season will also end on the network in August as it will air third- and fourth-round coverage of all three events that make up the FedEx Cup Playoffs, including the Tour Championship.