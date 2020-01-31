Concerns over coronavirus outbreak leads LPGA to cancel scheduled event in China

The coronavirus was recently declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization this week. What does this have to do with golf? Well, the LPGA canceled its 2020 Blue Bay event in March as a result.

The coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is 1,500 miles from Hainan Island where the Blue Bay LPGA was supposed to take place. Over 200 people in China have died so far from the coronavirus.

Here's what the LPGA said in a statement.

Given the current health concerns and significant travel restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus in China, the LPGA along with our partners in China have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Blue Bay LPGA, which was scheduled to take place March 5-8 on Hainan Island. Any time you cancel an event, it is a difficult decision and we appreciate how hard our title partner (Blue Bay), IMG, the China LPGA and the China Golf Association have worked to host an incredible event. The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that the tournament won't take place this season, we look forward to going back to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come.

The five winners of the Blue Bay LPGA represent a pretty diverse group in a field that's normally pretty strong. The tournament is just five years old, and these are your five champs.

2018: Gaby Lopez -- Mexico

2017: Shanshan Feng -- China

2016: Minjee Lee -- Australia

2015: Sei Young Kim -- South Korea

2014: Le-Anne Pace -- South Africa

The Blue Bay LPGA was sandwiched between the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore and the Founders Cup in Arizona later on in March.