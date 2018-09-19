Congressional Country Club awarded 2031 PGA Championship, 2036 Ryder Cup

Congressional Country Club in Washington D.C. was awarded the 2031 PGA Championship and 2036 Ryder Cup this week. Congressional previously hosted one other PGA Championship and three U.S. Opens (most recently in 2011 when Rory McIlroy was victorious). It also hosted a U.S. Senior Open in 1995.

The D.C. venue will follow Ryder Cup trips to Whistling Straits (2020), Bethpage (2024), Hazeltine (2028) and Olympic Club (2032). The PGA Championship is also slotted out from 2019-24, 2027-29 and now 2031.

The PGA and Congressional have a monumental announcement to make... pic.twitter.com/UjZO8un3Kh — PGA of America (@PGA) September 18, 2018

"This partnership with Congressional Country Club and its membership is monumental in scope and stature, and we are excited to showcase the range of championships and events that the PGA of America has to offer," PGA of America interim CEO John Easterbrook said.

"We're also looking forward to building a lasting relationship with the legions of knowledgeable golf fans from Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia and believe they will enjoy their time with us and marvel at the talents we will bring to Congressional in the coming years."

If this feels like it's a long way away, that's because it is. In 2036 Jordan Spieth will be 43, Rory McIlroy will be 47, Tiger Woods will be 60 and Phil Mickelson will be 66. That's wild to think about.

Congressional should be a fun venue in a great location, though. Its expansive nature will allow for a fun setup, which is sort of what you're going for a the Ryder Cup. And while it's not the most strategic track on the planet, it should deliver the entertainment we're all looking for at the greatest team event in golf.