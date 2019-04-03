Country music singer Jake Owen tells an incredible (and profane) Phil Mickelson story

Phil Mickelson is nothing if not built to either tell or be part of a great story. Most recently it was the latter as singer Jake Owen took over storytelling duties. Owen, who appeared on the Barstool podcast ForePlay (warning explicit language), said he ran into Mickelson at Jordan Spieth's wedding, a day after Lefty won The Match (and $9 million) over Tiger Woods in Las Vegas.

"I did give Phil Mickelson a lot of s---. It was the day after he played Tiger, and I had a few cocktails, and I saw him across the room and I was like, 'I have to go tell this guy what I think.'

"So I walked over to him. I was like, 'Hey Phil, you owe me f---ing $29.99! ... For wasting four hours of my life with the s---iest golf I've ever seen! You guys hype this whole thing up about this big match? You guys couldn't even make three birdies between the two of you? I want my $29.99 and apologize to me for some s--- golf!'"

So what did Phil Mickelson do? Well, he did the most Phil Mickelson thing imaginable and started peeling off bills for Owen to take home.

"He pulls out a wad ... and grabs a $100 and he's like, 'Yeah, I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take $100 and go f--- yourself.' Right in my face."

One of the hosts noted that this cannot be a real story, and I confess that it does sound too good to be true. However, Mickelson said on Twitter that it did in fact happen, which is pretty incredible.

It didn't end there either. Owen and Mickelson were paired at the Phoenix Open pro am, and Mickelson did not forget the exchange.