Dan Hicks, the longtime voice of the PGA Tour and the Olympics, died on Wednesday at the age of 64 after an acute illness, his family confirmed in a statement.

Hicks' tenor became synonymous with weekend coverage of the PGA Tour as he broadcast some of the biggest moments in the game throughout his career as lead golf play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports.

"Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness," Hicks' wife, Hannah Storm, said in a statement. "He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

"Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.

"Our three daughters and I are heartbroken. We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time. There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed."

Hicks joined NBC in 1992 and assumed the role of lead play-by-play broadcaster in 2000. In more than 25 years of service, Hicks was at the helm for major championships, Players Championships, Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups alongside golfing greats like Johnny Miller and Paul Azinger.

One of the most famous calls in the history of the game came at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines courtesy of Hicks' voice. With Tiger Woods facing a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force an 18-hole playoff with Rocco Mediate, Hicks let the moment build and let fans sit in the atmosphere before saying,

"Expect anything different?"

In addition to his role as lead play-by-play announcer for the PGA Tour, Hicks also called the Olympic Games and Notre Dame football games. In the same year as Woods' U.S. Open victory, Hicks was on the call for another defining sports moment of this generation when the U.S. men's swim team, led by Michael Phelps, mounted a comeback at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person," NBC Sports' Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon said in a joint statement. "In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

"From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame Football, numerous other high-profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years, Dan's blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades. But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.

"Our heartfelt condolences and love to his wife, Hannah, and his daughters, Hannah, Ellery and Riley."