Legendary golf coach Dave Pelz died Sunday at age 85. Pelz, a former research scientist at NASA, was best known for his innovations improving golfers' short game and putting. He tested and created different techniques, training aids and tools that revolutionized how golfers play the game.

Pelz wrote a number of books that remain popular with golfers, started the Dave Pelz Scoring Game School and worked with some of the top players in the world, including the likes of Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed.

When word of Pelz's death broke on Wednesday, some of those students offered tributes and remembrances. Among them wasMickelson, his best-known and most successful pupil, who offered a brief statement while promising he had much more to say about Pelz and plenty of individual stories to share in the future.

"I have so many things to say about this incredible man. I owe so much of my success to the many things he taught me, and he lives on as I share those same insights to numerous other golfers," Mickelson said.

Pelz's website compiled a number of tributes from around the golf world, including a lengthy one from Patrick Reed, who recalled asking Pelz to work with him 10 years ago and how lessons learned from Pelz changed his fortunes on and off the course. A portion of his tribute:

10 years ago, I was 24 years old, and I asked Dave Pelz if he would work with me and coach me. To help me with my short-game and my putting. But he became and was so much more to Justine and I than a coach. He taught me how to think, how to listen, and he brought so much life to my game. Dave Pelz (DP) was and is the best coach I ever had. To say that he will be missed would be such an understatement. His contributions to the game of golf will outlive my lifetime, and I hope one day to have contributed as much good in the world and in the game as he did. He pushed me to think harder, think higher of myself, and be a better person regardless of any circumstance I was faced with. He cared about the game, like I care about the game. When so many people are caught up in money, at the end of the day- the last time I saw him…just three weeks ago, we were talking and just trying to figure out what would be best for the game of golf. We shared many views about the game, and the massive divide the game of golf has faced and how to put it back together. [...] I have never forgotten anything he ever said to me, because sure enough-as soon as I would- Justine would be quick to remind me what Pelz said, and although I cannot share all of the lessons he taught me, I can share with you the person he was to me, and the coach he was to me and sadly I wish we could start all over again because he made learning fun, experimenting was fun. He never doubted a theory or an idea I had, he taught me to test it. He never doubted my ability, he challenged it. And more than anything, he and JP loved Justine and I the way a mom or dad loves to see their children achieve a dream, a goal, and wanted the best for us, and it was so real and genuine. I wish he were still here because I would tell him how much he meant to me in my life and in my game, and that I am forever fortunate and grateful to have been a part of his life, to know him and his family, to love them and care about them, and for it to be reciprocated in a way I never expected. [...] Thank you for the memories, thank you for your support, and thank you for believing in me. You changed my life. I love you DP. We love you and you will forever be in our hearts and minds.

Steve Elkington, who worked with Pelz and won the 1995 PGA Championship, also offered a tribute to the website.

We lost one of golfing's giants today - both literally & figuratively. Dave will be remembered & celebrated for his pioneer contributions to putting & short game. He was the first that put science & technology in the forefront that is commonplace in today's game. Dave was a man for everyone & was loved by all. DP was the best.

Along with Mickelson, Reed and Elkington, some of Pelz's notable former students included Vijay Singh, Payne Stewart, Mike Weir, Tom Kite, Lee Janzen, Steve Elkington, Colin Montgomerie and Andy North.