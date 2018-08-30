Dell Technologies Championship 2018 odds: Surprising FedEx Cup Playoffs picks from advanced model that called Justin Thomas' win

The 2018 Dell Technologies Championship gets underway Friday at TPC Boston, with the first group teeing at 8:15 a.m. ET. A winner will be crowned on Labor Day in this rare Friday-to-Monday PGA tournament. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this marquee 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs event, which brings together the top 100 players in the FedExCup standings. Dustin Johnson, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, is the favorite at 17-2 Dell Technologies Championship odds. Several past champions, including defending champion winner Justin Thomas, are among the top contenders. Thomas, who is listed at 10-1, is one of 10 golfers going off at 25-1 or shorter. Before you lock in your 2018 Dell Technologies Championship picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was also all over Thomas winning last year's Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the past eight majors and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at this 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament: Tiger Woods, the only player to win the FedExCup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory -- his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. Woods is outside of the top 100 on the PGA Tour in total driving at 192 and has struggled mightily to close out tournaments, evidenced by his 28.69 putts in the final round, just 74th on tour. However, he still enters the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship with plenty of confidence. Last week at the Northern Trust, Woods shot his first bogey-free round of 2018. And he has finished in the top 10 in five of his last nine starts at TPC Boston.

Another surprise: Phil Mickelson, a former Dell Technologies Championship winner, finishes well outside the top 15.

The five-time major winner has struggled recently after earning his first PGA Tour victory since 2013 at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March. Despite six top-10 finishes on tour this season, Mickelson hasn't been in contention in recent golf tournaments. In fact, he's finished 24th or worse in five of his last six starts, which includes missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

Dustin Johnson 17-2

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Jason Day 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Bryson DeChambeau 33-1

Henrick Stenson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Webb Simpson 40-1