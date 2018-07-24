Despite not winning yet in 2018, Tiger Woods has checked off most of his comeback goals

Tiger Woods has had an impressive 2018 thus far. Big Cat has 12 starts, four top 10s, $2.1 million earned and is No. 6 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained overall. For most golfers, that's a massive success, but 79-win legends are not most golfers.

So instead of judging his year by the success of others, let's run it back to the beginning of 2018 and the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods was entering off a nice showing at his own tournament, the Hero World Challenge in December, and we were all cautiously optimistic.

I went back to that opening presser in La Jolla to see if we could learn what Woods' actual goals were for 2018 and to see how closely he's met them. For a few of the goals I listed below, I had to go deeper into the season and his quotes and thoughts, but the majority of this is from the start of 2018.

Here are a few things I found.

Goal No. 1 -- Starts

"I just want some starts," said Woods in January. "I want to start feeling what it feels like to be out here and hit shots, grind out scores and that's something that I've been looking forward to."

"To be honest with you, I just want to start playing on the Tour and getting into a rhythm of playing a schedule again," he added. "I haven't done that in such a long time, so I don't know what to expect."

Woods has certainly gotten starts. With a few events still remaining, he already has 12 of them under his belt, which is the most he's had since playing 16 events in 2013. With the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship a certainty with the FedEx Cup Playoffs after that, there's a pretty good chance that Woods will get to 16 (if not beyond). And if he hits 16, there will have only been two seasons since 2005 (!) when he played more events. Grade: A+

Goal No. 2 -- Quality of life

"I just wanted to not feel as bad as I had felt for such a long time," said Woods. "I just want to have a lifestyle in which I can actually participate in with my kids' life and be around them and do things. Golf was not on the top of that list. But now that I'm able to start doing that, it feels good. It feels good to go out there and practice, it feels good not to have a burning sensation going down my leg into my foot or collapse when I'm walking, things of that nature."

So far, so good. And I think the part of all of this that has struck me most throughout the year is that I don't cringe anymore when he takes massive hacks like I did at the beginning of the season. The back has held up to the point that, for the majority of the time, I forget it was an issue at all. Kinesiology tape aside, Woods doesn't seem to have had any issues on or off the course, either. Grade: A

Goal No. 3 -- Play (and play well) at Augusta National

"I'm just trying to build towards April," said Woods. "That's what I told you guys last year in the Bahamas, I'm looking forward to playing a full schedule and getting ready for the Masters and I haven't done that in a very long time."

He did build his game towards it, and he almost won twice in the process. But the actual performance at Augusta -- always a goal or sub-goal -- was not up to his standards. Woods finished T32 after shooting rounds of 73-75-72-69. Grade: B-

Goal No. 4 -- "Easy" 65s

"Well, I think to go out there and shoot 65s like it's easy [is the hardest aspect to get back]," said Woods. "There are times when it is easy to go out there and shoot 65s; I just need to get my game to where it's like that again."

It took 29 rounds, and I'm not sure how easy it was ultimately, but Woods shot a 65 in the third round of the 2018 Players Championship. Then he did it again in the second round of the Quicken Loans National. He followed that with a 66 in the final round of that same tournament as well as a 66 in Round 3 at The Open. It's become clear in the last few tournaments that feels much more comfortable going low than he did at the beginning of the calendar year. Grade: B+

Goal No. 5 -- Play Bridgestone

"There are some big events to be played, and one of my goals is to get into Akron, one last time, before we leave there," Woods said at The Players. "I've won there eight times, and I would like to get there with one more chance. But I got to do some work between now and then, hopefully put together one good event."

This seems like sort of a goofy goal for somebody who has won 79 times, but it is significant for two reasons. The first is that it signals somebody who is in the top 50 in the world (up from No. 656 at the beginning of the year!) and trending in the right direction. The second is that Woods would like to send Akron off to Memphis for the 2019 WGC event with his ninth win at this tournament. He gained enough OWGR points (by a single stroke) with his T6 finish at The Open. Grade: A+

Goal No. 6 -- Compete in majors

I can't find an instance of Tiger speaking on this, but this has more or less been the goal that has defined his career. I see no reason why it would be any different -- especially now that he's built up to a point where he's not worried, physically, about stringing four rounds together. After being a non-factor at the Masters and U.S. Open, Woods held the solo lead on Sunday at the Open Championship. That's a massive deal, especially considering it was his first top 10 in a major since 2013. Grade: A-

Goal No. 7 -- Win

The last one. The big one. The elephant in the room.

Again, Woods did not state this at the beginning of the season, but I have to think that along the way he's grafted it onto his goal sheet. I've argued that it doesn't really matter if Tiger wins again (I don't know if this is the right or wrong way to view this), but it does matter to a lot of people, foremost among them the 14-time major winner himself. All of the other goals are so ambiguous. You can argue them one way or another based on how you're feeling or how you define success. This one, though, is binary. Did Tiger win? Did Tiger not win? It feels like a matter of time before it happens, sure, but until it does the result, as it relates to this goal, is only failure. Grade: F