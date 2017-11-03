Doc Rivers admits he once tried to get ejected to watch Tiger at the Masters
This is an all-time great story from one golfer about another
Doc Rivers is a notoriously big golf fan, and it's clear even the rich and famous among us in sports are still awed by what Tiger Woods used to do.
Rivers told a story recently about a time he was coaching the Celtics and general manager Danny Ainge told him at halftime that Tiger was making a run at Augusta. Ainge then told him to purposefully get thrown out of the game and come watch the rest of the Masters with him in the locker room.
Rivers said he went for it in the first play of the third quarter, but the ref wouldn't throw him out. He actually pulled him aside and said, "I want to watch it, too."
That is spectacular and yet another example of the pull Woods had over the entire sports world.
