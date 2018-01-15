Does success in the Sony Open foreshadow PGA Tour triumphs in 2018?

Patton Kizzire dramatically (mercifully?) won the 2018 Sony Open after six playoff holes with James Hahn on Sunday. Kizzire's metronomic swing and deft short game prevailed in Honolulu as he collected the first full field event win of 2018. But what does winning this tournament mean for the rest of the year?

Obviously winning any tournament is a confidence boost, especially one with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth playing in it. This victory is especially momentous, though. It's Kizzire's second in four starts and boosts him to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup as the only two-time winner on Tour this season.

Kizzire talked about getting out of the gate quickly on Sunday evening as he discussed both this win an his victory over Rickie Fowler at the OHL Classic a Mayakoba last fall.

"To get a leg up on the FedExCup and go back to No. 1. Our ultimate goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the year," said Kizzire. "We've got a long way to go. A fast start is always a positive. I'm excited to be back on top and look forward to taking that Cup."

Let's look at the last 10 winners of the Sony Open, how many wins they ended the season with and where they finished in the FedEx Cup to see if there's any correlation to fast starts and solid finishes.

Golfer Year Wins FedEx Cup Finish Patton Kizzire 2018 2 ... ? Justin Thomas 2017 5 1 Fabian Gomez 2016 1 40 Jimmy Walker 2015 2 4 Jimmy Walker 2014 3 2 Russell Henley 2013 1 24 Johnson Wagner 2012 1 20 Mark Wilson 2011 2 11 Ryan Palmer 2010 1 23 Zach Johnson 2009 2 3 K.J. Choi 2008 1 17

There is a pretty compelling case to be made that winning the Sony Open sets you up for a monster year. Of the 10 golfers who won this tournament before Kizzire, five won multiple times on the season and four finished in the top five in the FedEx Cup.

Obviously some of those wins came before the Sony Open in the fall. Thomas, Jimmy Walker and even Kizzire himself had a win in the bag before taking Waialae. But for only one player to miss the season-ending Tour Championship out of the last 10 is pretty impressive. Kizzire has almost no shot, barring injury, of missing out.

How big is 2 wins? Kizzire right now is equivalent to 38th place last year going to Tour Championship. East Lake virtually a lock. — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) January 15, 2018

Of course, there is the "chicken or the egg" argument of whether the Sony Open really propelled Thomas and Johnson to greatness or whether they were just great and happened to win the Sony Open. You can see a clear fracture between the really good and elite players (Walker, Thomas, Johnson) and everyone else. For now, I'm guessing Kizzire falls in the "everyone else" and ends up with a Mark Wilson-like 2018. Two wins, top-15 finish at the Tour Championship and more cash than he can possibly spend.

But who knows? He's a bit of a late bloomer at the age of 31, which he says is one reason for his success. Kizzire exploded in 2015 on the Web.com Tour, winning twice and grabbing Player of the Year honors. This after grinding on mini tours for what probably felt like forever.

"At every level I've had a lot of near misses and kind of got the scars and the experience before I was able to break through," said Kizzire on Sunday. "Just like on the Web, I was able to get a couple of wins after I had those near misses. So at every level, I've had to work my way up. It's pretty similar here."

He is built to handle success probably better than most. Whether that translates to another win (or two?), contending in majors and a possible run at the U.S. Ryder Cup team, nobody knows. But if recent history of players winning this tournament is any indication, Kizzire is going to be looking back at a pretty great year (and a lot of money) come September (he's already made nearly $3 million).

"I'm just going to keep working hard," said Kizzire. "I want to get the third win. That's all I want to do. I love playing golf. I love trying to get better and putting myself in uncomfortable spots. That's all I want to do is just to be somewhere that I've never been because that gets me uncomfortable. That's when I know I'm doing something right."